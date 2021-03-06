Cajuns surge in second half to beat Jaguars

PENSACOLA, Fla. — The Ragin' Cajuns proved to be the tougher team in the second half.
For the majority of the first half in Saturday's Sun Belt Conference Tournament quarterfinal game inside the Hartsell Arena, South Alabama had the upper hand against the University of Louisiana.
The Jaguars were in control of the game and held a 33-29 lead at halftime. South Alabama even managed to push that advantage all the way up to double digits in the second half but then UL flipped a switch.
The Ragin' Cajuns dominated the boards, produced a 26-4 run and had three players record double-doubles as UL rallied to take down South Alabama 79-68.
UL will face Georgia State in Sunday's semifinals. Tip is set for 5:30 p.m.
"I thought that we came out strong but they came out stronger," said Theo Akuwba who had a game-high 19 points and 14 rebounds. "Our coach told us it was going to be whoever has the toughest fight. He told us that it wasn't going to be easy."
"It was going to take heart, and energy," Akwuba added. "You know when we were down by 12 we could have easily given up. He kept encouraging us. I think we stepped up to the challenge."
UL scored first as Mylik Wilson scored a layup but that would be the last lead the Ragin' Cajuns had until midway into the second half.
South Alabama started off hot from beyond the arc as both Tyreke Locure and Michael Flowers hit three-pointers on back-to-back possessions.
After UL cut the lead down to one point three different times (all on Akwuba scores), South Alabama managed to build up its lead to 11 points following a Pettway fast-break layup.
UL responded by cutting that lead down to one point following a second-chance dunk by Akwuba -- but South Alabama would end the half with a 33-29 lead.
"This was a hard fought basketball game," said Marlin, who returned to the gym where he won a junior college national championship in 1993. "We knew it would be a tough battle. First half they hit some shots. We changed defenses on them late in the first half."
After Locure hit a free throw to make it 44-36 with 15:21 left, that's when the Ragin' Cajuns took over.
UL went on a 26-4 run and took its first lead of the game since Wilson's two-point layup. After a Cedric Russell pullup three tied the game, Devin Butts' second-chance three-pointer gave the Cajuns a 49-46 lead.
It was a lead UL would not relinquish.
"I think it was our defense, energy and effort," said Akuwba of the second half turnaround. "Our focus was to lock in defensively and once we did that the offense was easy."
"I feel like we had more energy in the second half," added Wilson. "We contested some shots. We were in the zone and just looking for some shooters."
The switch from man-to-man to zone also paid off in big ways in the second half. After shooting 44 percent in the first half, the Jaguars were held to only 32 percent in the second half.
"Mylik's defense was big," Marlin said. "He is able to create some problems for the ball handler."
With 7:04 remaining, UL was cruising as the Ragin' Cajuns had pushed their lead to 16 after Kobe Julien made a layup off of a fast break.
South Alabama rallied and did so by the play of Kayo Goncalves, who drained a trio of three-pointers and then made three free throws after being fouled on another three-point attempt.
The lead eventually was reduced to six points after Michale Flowers drained two free throws. UL responded as Akwuba threw down an alleyoop dunk which made it 72-64 and the comeback threat was over.
In addition to Akwuba's double-double, the Ragin' Cajuns had two others accomplish the feat with Wilson scoring 16 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. Duo Gueye scored 16 points while getting 11 rebounds. Julien and Devin Butts also chipped in with 11 points each.
"It was just momentum," said Marlin who's team outrebounded South Alabama 53-29. "We got some stops. Theo had a couple of dunks. We got some rebounds and got some ones."