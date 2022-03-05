Cajuns stun top seed Texas State in SBC tournament

The Texas State Bobcats were celebrated before Saturday’s Sun Belt Conference Tournament game.
At midcourt inside the Pensacola Bay Center, No. 1 seed Texas State was presented with the SBC Championship trophy and posed for pictures after going 21-6 overall during the regular season and 12-3 in conference play.
Yet, it was the team that Texas State had bested twice during the regular season that were the ones celebrating afterwards.
No. 8 Louisiana played its most complete game of the season as the Ragin’ Cajuns took down the regular season champion Bobcats 79-72 and advanced to today’s semifinals.
“We ran up against a pretty good team today,” Texas State head coach Terrence Johnson said. “They were hot and this is what this thing is about. It is a one game season.”
Texas State’s Caleb Asberry and Louisiana’s Theo Akwuba put on a show in the first few minutes of Saturday’s quarterfinal matchup.
Asberry got things going with a 3-pointer and scored the Bobcats’ first 5 points while Akwuba made a pair of layups.
With less than 13 minutes to go in the first half, Texas State had built a 5-point lead but Louisiana responded.
Greg Williams Jr. hit a quick jump shot and that was followed by a 3-pointer by Jordan Brown.
Texas State responded and pushed its lead to 6 points but Louisiana answered yet again with an 8-0 run. That particular stretch featured a pair of threes from Williams and then back-to-back buckets by Brown.
Texas State had no answer for Brown who led all players with a career-high 31 points on 12-of-20 shooting.
“It really gets us going as a team,” Ragin’ Cajuns guard Mike Thomas said. “It brings us closer together.”
At halftime, the Ragin’ Cajuns led 31-25.
Louisiana began the second half on a 6-0 run to push their lead up to 12 points, and then extended its lead to 16 after a 3-pointer by Jalen Dalcourt.
“They made big shots and rebounding the crap out of the ball,” Johnson said.
Louisiana maintained its double-digit lead for the majority of the second half as the Ragin’ Cajuns continued to dominate on the glass pulling down 45 rebounds to only 33 for the Bobcats, including 34 on the defensive end.
“We know what we bring to the table,” said Akwuba who had 8 points and game-high 11 rebounds. “We know there is more to the game than just scoring the ball. We know our strengths and we just played them the entire game.”
“There were some good rebounders out there today and there were a lot of fights for the ball above the rim,” Marlin said.
Texas State eventually cut it down to single digits after Mason Harrell hit a three-pointer with 4:57 left. The Bobcats kept trying to claw back but unlike the loss at San Marcos in January — when the Ragin’ Cajuns led by 12 points with 12 minutes to go — Louisiana did not surrender its lead this time.
“We knew that they were going to come back,” Marlin said. “We told the guys at halftime to make sure that we could take the first punch.”
Louisiana (15-14) will now look to punch its ticket Sunday to the championship round. After starting the tournament beating two teams that swept them in the regular season, the Ragin’ Cajuns are playing to their preseason potential when the program was picked as one of the top two teams in the SBC.
“We always envisioned for them to play well,” Marlin said. “I certainly believe in this group. We’ve had some ups and downs but we got what we needed in that room to win a game like today.”