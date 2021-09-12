Cajuns struggle on defense but win 27-24

LAFAYETTE — The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns defense didn’t particularly have much to hang their hat on Saturday night.
Nicholls rolled up 511 total yards against Louisiana’s veteran defense and Colonels quarterback Lindsey Scott perplexed the Ragin’ Cajuns defense as he posted a career-high 480 total yards and three passing touchdowns. In fact, Scott recorded 45 more yards than the University of Texas accumulated in the season opener the week prior.
“That last touchdown, I mean you talk about throwing it into a phone booth,” fourth-year Ragin’ Cajuns coach Billy Napier said. “We had the guy double covered. We had a guy underneath and on top. He fits right in a small window. He threw it on time and he anticipated his guys getting open. I can’t say much more than that.”
Scott’s virtuoso performance would have been near perfect except for one significant miscue.
With 43 seconds left in the third quarter, Louisiana linebacker Kris Moncrief picked off an errant pass by Scott and returned it 67 yards for a touchdown. Moncrief’s score helped Louisiana hold off Nicholls in a 27-24 victory.
“I saw Zi’Yon (Hill) getting up at the quarterback,” Moncrief said. “I saw when he was pressuring him that he just tossed it and tossed it right to my hands. My eyes got big. The only thing in my head was just ‘run.’”
Louisiana (1-1) jumped out to an early lead by scoring on the opening drive as Levi Lewis completed 5-of-5 passes for 75 yards, including a pair of passes to Michael Jefferson. The Ragin’ Cajuns capped the drive with a 14-yard touchdown to TCU transfer John Stephens Jr.
Nicholls immediately responded as the Colonels went 90 yards on three plays, as Scott Jr. connected with Da’Jean Dixon on a 65-yard pass and then found Dixon a second time for a 21-yard touchdown.
Dixon had a career night as he caught 14 passes for 198 yards.
“In those situations we beat ourselves,” Moncrief said. “Things like that will get fixed. Coach Toney put us in a great position. We just got to execute the plays.”
After a 46-yard field goal by Kenneth Almendares, Louisiana had a 10-7 lead entering the second quarter.
Louisiana would soon add to that lead as Lewis connected with Jefferson for a 46-yard touchdown. Lewis completed 19-of-33 passes for 304 yards with two touchdowns.
“We had been working on it all week in practice,” said Jefferson, who led the Cajuns with three receptions for 84 yards. “It was man. I knew it was coming. I needed to seal the corner. When I sealed it, he fell for it and I went vertical and it was over.”
With less than two minutes before halftime, Nicholls cut into the lead with a 42-yard field goal by Gavin Lasseigne.
Neither offense could get anything going in the third quarter but Nicholls came the closest.
The Colonels drove all the way down to the goal line — highlighted by a 34-yard scramble by Scott. Nicholls opted to go for it on fourth and goal from the one-yard line but Percy Butler tackled Julien Gums for a two-yard loss.
Louisiana’s offense though would put the defense in a bad spot moments later as the Ragin’ Cajuns went for it on fourth down from its own 31-yard line. Nicholls stuffed it and gave its high-powered offense the ball back with great field position.
“We made the wrong combination call up front,” Napier said. “The defensive end slanted inside and tackled us for a loss there.”
Louisiana would add a 28-yard field goal by Almendares in the fourth quarter to make it 27-10.
Nicholls tried to storm back as the Colonels responded with a 10-play, 75-yard drive which was capped with a 20-yard touchdown pass from Scott to KJ Franklin. That cut the lead down to 27-17 with 5:03 left in the fourth quarter.
Nicholls got the ball back again and needed only seven plays to go 81 yards. Scott found Dixon for a six-yard touchdown and the extra point was good.
Louisiana sealed the win by recovering the ensuing onside kick and was able to celebrate a three-point win at home in front of 25,00-plus fans in attendance.
The Ragin’ Cajuns won’t be celebrating for long as the team will now turn its attention to hosting Ohio on Thursday night. That means the miscues and issues will need to be fixed in a hurry.
“In general there are going to be some things that we can do better when we watch the tape,” Napier said. “A lot of it will be fundamentals. A lot of it will be the execution of the call.”