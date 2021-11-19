Cajuns step out of conference vs. Liberty

LAFAYETTE — Malik Willis is a dynamic playmaker.
The Liberty Flames' dual-threat quarterback turned heads during the 2020 season with his ability to beat opponents with his arm and legs. There was the seven-touchdown performance against Southern Miss and also a four-touchdown effort in the Cure Bowl win over undefeated and nationally ranked Coastal Carolina.
The 6-foot-1, 225-pound Willis, who began his career at Auburn, presents a multitude of challenges.
"It's hard to get the guy on the ground," Louisiana coach Billy Napier said. "He is a big, strong player. He has contact balance. Just not in the typical designed quarterback runs but also on passing downs when he takes off running or scrambles to escape. You may get there but you may have trouble getting him on the ground."
Making sure Willis (2,914 total yards, 31 total TD) is contained will be a top priority in this Saturday's marquee non-conference matchup for the Ragin' Cajuns. No. 22 Louisiana (9-1) plays at Liberty (7-3) this Saturday. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m.
"This will be one of the best, if not the best, teams we have played," Napier said. "Just as a whole, offense, defense and special teams. This team beat Coastal Carolina in the bowl game last year. They had two Power 5 wins last year and almost three. It's going to be a heck of a challenge."
Thankfully for the Ragin' Cajuns, the program has recent experience trying to contain dual-threat quarterbacks like Nicholls' Lindsey Scott Jr. and former Appalachian State quarterback Zac Thomas.
"In our history we have had to play multiple players like this," Napier said. "For a number of years, the kid at App was a tough guy to get on the ground. We've had lots of these scenarios. This will be no different than those matchups in the past."
The Flames enter Saturday's contest averaging 35.1 points and 446.6 yards per game. How can the Ragin' Cajuns stop, or at least slow down, the Flames' high-powered offense? With being disciplined on both running and passing downs.
"In general when the quarterback is a runner then that means there is another gap out there," Napier said. "You have to have really good communication. You have to get lined up correctly. You have to have good eye discipline. You have to be assignment sound.
"It's just not him running," Napier added. "But the challenges that create for you in coverage when the play is lasting a little bit longer than it typically does."
That means Louisiana's outside linebackers and defensive backs will have to remain disciplined and not allow Willis' top targets to get open downfield. The Flames receivers are led by Demario Douglas (42 receptions, 618 yards, 5 TD) and CJ Daniels (27 receptions, 463 yards, 7 TD).
Liberty coach Hugh Freeze (formerly of Ole Miss), and his NFL prospect quarterback, may get all the headlines but the defense has been stout. The Flames are giving up only 18.7 points and only 316 yards per game.
"The height and length and stature up front on the edges and at the inside backer," Napier said. "They tackle well in the secondary. They have two really good corners. Not many people have moved it. Not many people have scored, including Ole Miss. It is going to be a challenge."