Cajuns softball team earns No. 11 recruiting rank

LAFAYETTE — The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns softball program received six National Letters of Intent for the 2022 recruiting class, which earned the program a No. 11 national ranking by Extra Inning Softball.
"This class is very talented, athletically," Louisiana softball coach Gerry Glasco said. "More importantly to me, is the fact that they are equally talented in the classroom and bring to our program tremendous academic achievements and future expectations.
"They are a great fit for combining with our already on-campus 2021 signing class and current roster," Glasco added. "The class has great pitching potential along with four athletes who can play outfield and catch, have elite speed, and possess power. It is a very talented group."
Five of the six signees are from Texas, including outfielder Mihyia Davis (Lovelady High School) and infielder Kylei Griffin (Chapel Hill High) who are ranked as Top 15 prospects in the nation.
The other signees include left-handed pitcher Chloe Riassetto (Friendswood High), infielder Cecilia Vasquez, infielder Lauren Allred (Texas High School) and right-handed pitcher Kyleigh Pitzer (Wilson Central High, Mt. Juliet, Tenn.).
Louisiana had the No. 1 ranked class by Extra Inning Softball in 2021.
MEN'S HOOP SIGNING
Bob Marlin has his first commitment for the 2022 recruiting class.
Foster High School shooting guard Chancellor White signed his National Letter of Intent on Wednesday to play for the Louisiana men's basketball program.
The three-star prospect from Richmond City, Texas is the 33rd ranked recruit in his state according to 247Sports. White is also the 56th ranked shooting guard in the country.
Marlin coached White's father Frank at Sam Houston State from 1996-98.
"Chancellor gives our program a versatile athlete on the wing that is a constant threat to score with his shooting ability," Marlin said. "We are excited to welcome him to our family and looking forward to having him in Lafayette."
During the 2020-21 season, White led his high school team to an 18-7 record averaging 18.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.7 steals.
JOHNSON ON WATCH LIST
Louisiana freshman running back Montrell Johnson has been named to the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award Watch List.
The Ragin' Cajuns star and former De La Salle star is one 37 candidates selected for the list and is the only Sun Belt Conference player recognized.
The New Orleans native has rushed for 606 yards, averaging 5.9 yards per carry, and leads the team with nine rushing touchdowns. Johnson also has scored more than two touchdowns in three games while also having two 100-yard rushing games.