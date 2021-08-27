Cajuns show depth, hunger at LB

LAFAYETTE — Ferrod Gardner’s hunger is what made him return for another season with the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.
“I’m just as hungry,” said Gardner, who earned 2020 Honorable Mention All-Sun Belt Conference honors in 2020. “There is a lot that I still haven’t accomplished. There’s a lot of goals for myself that I haven’t reached yet. Lots of personal and team goals. It’s things like that that just add fuels to the fire.”
Gardner is not the only Ragin’ Cajun who is hungry, as he is one of eight “super seniors” on the roster — those players who took advantage of the NCAA granting an additional year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The return of Gardner and fellow “super senior” Chauncey Manac helps make the Ragin’ Cajuns linebacker corps one of the most experienced position groups on the roster.
In addition to the two “super seniors,” the Cajuns linebacking group also features Lorenzo McCaskill, AJ Riley, Kris Moncrief and Jourdan Quibodeaux. That group combined last season for 260 tackles, 21.5 tackles for a loss, and 10 sacks.
In addition, Jasper Williams and Tyler Guidry, who both saw limited playing time in 2020, could contribute this season.
McCaskill is looking for a healthy season in 2021. He injured his shoulder against Coastal Carolina and Played through the pain for the final six games. McCaskill was sidelined this spring due to having surgery on his labrum.
“I’ve just never been one of those guys that could sit out unless I’m truly, truly hurt,” said McCaskill, who still led the team with 82 total tackles.
McCaskill spent the off-season rehabbing and then working out in Texas, which included practicing as a defensive back, which he credits for helping his speed and movement.
“They pushed me every single day,” said McCaskill, who earned All-SBC Third Team honors in 2020. “That’s part of this game, being comfortable with being uncomfortable.”
He added, “So that was the main thing with this offseason, being the most uncomfortable I could be and work at it every single day.”
The Ragin’ Cajuns linebacking room is nearly identical to the one a year ago — with two exceptions. Longtime but often injured pass rusher Joe Dillon left the team. And Galen Scott was hired as inside linebackers coach.
For Guidry, who missed spring due to a shoulder injury, Dillon’s departure is viewed as an opportunity.
“It is a bigger opportunity for us to showcase what we can do,l and make plays,” Guidry said.
The other difference for the linebackers is a change with the man in charge of the room.
Scott replaces Austin Armstrong, who left to become Southern Miss’s defensive coordinator.
That transition has been an easy one for the veteran players.
“Coach Scott has done a really good job as far as the reps and making sure we are all getting reps that we need,” Quibodeaux said. “He has done a good job of making sure everybody in the room is ready if their number is called.”
“We’ve grown to enjoy his coaching style,” Gardner said. “I enjoy learning from him personally. He is a great coach. He definitely understands the concepts of the defense and he wants to continue to learn and continue to fully master the defense.”