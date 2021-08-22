Cajuns’ secondary working on communicating better

LAFAYETTE — The University of Louisiana secondary is striving to become master communicators.
“The communication is our main priority,” cornerback Mekhi Garner said. “When we roll into Texas we won’t be able to hear everybody so communication is the thing we are stressing and working on.”
Added junior safety Percy Butler, “I am really focused on communication with my teammates and what the other offense is doing and calling out the plays to my teammates.”
That dedication to communication helped make the Ragin’ Cajuns defense in 2020 one of the strongest units in the nation.
During the 2020 season, Louisiana ranked second nationally in pass efficiency (100.82), held seven opponents under 200 yards passing, and intercepted 16 passes for an average of one interception per 4.7 passes, which ranked third nationally.
In addition to communication, that caliber of defensive performance also stems from a detail-oriented approach to preparation.
“I feel like we make sure that happens, because when we’re in meetings, everyone is asking questions,” said Butler, who earned All-Sun Belt Conference honorable mention honors in 2020. “Everybody has a notepad and writes down each question that everyone asks.”
The Ragin’ Cajuns secondary features eight players that have at least three starts. Eric Garror and Garner return as the starting cornerbacks with juniors Jourdan Quibodeaux and AJ Washington as backups.
Ja’len Johnson and Kam Pedescieaux — both starters a year ago — will man the nickel corner spot.
Butler and Bralen Trahan return as starters at safety with Cameron Solomon and Pedescieaux expected to be part of the rotation.
“We still have a four-player rotation with myself, Percy Butler, Kam Pedescieaux and Cameron Solomon,” said Trahan, who earned second-team All-SBC honors in 2020. “We just rotate at weak safety and strong safety and play both of those positions.”
Despite that amount of vast experience, younger and new players are making a strong impression during fall camp including freshman safety Tyree Skipper, redshirt freshman corner and former Catholic High star Trey Amos and Kansas State transfer Tyrone Lewis Jr.
“Skip has upped his game a lot during this fall camp,” Butler said. “Tyrone has been at it and he is getting more and more comfortable with the defense. I feel like they are all going to be out there too.”
The more veteran players in the secondary are also making sure to mentor the younger players — that way there is even more depth on the backend of the defense.
“We’ve got a lot of veteran players,” said Garner, who credits Butler for picking him up after a blown play. “Not to say we know it all but we know the calls a little more than the young guys. So we are preparing the young guys to step up because anything can happen.
“You didn’t see me coming,” said Garner of him being thrust into a starter’s role last season. “I had to step up in a big role so we are preparing the young guys to do the same.”
With already having a secondary featuring All-SBC and All-American honors, as well as Butler being named to the Reese’s Senior Bowl Watch List, there is plenty of attention and expectations placed on the unit.
But none higher than the ones they put on themselves.
“You know what?” said Trahan, whose 13 passes defended in 2020 was the fourth best in the nation. “Believe it or not, I think we were Top 5 in the nation in dropped picks. If we catch more than we drop then there is no doubt we will be leading the country in interceptions. That’s the goal.”