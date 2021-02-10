Cajuns' Sale to coach for Giants; LeLeux sets another record

LAFAYETTE — Rob Sale is headed to the NFL.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the University of Louisiana offensive coordinator-offensive line coach was being hired by the New York Giants as their new offensive line coach.
The Monroe native and former LSU starting offensive lineman arrived at UL with Billy Napier in 2018. Prior to UL, Sale worked with Napier at Arizona State in 2017 and before then at the University of Alabama in 2011.
The Ragin' Cajuns didn't waste time finding Sale's replacement.
Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger reported later on Monday that the Ragin' Cajuns were finalizing a deal to hire Florida Atlantic's offensive line coach Jeff Norrid as the team's new o-line coach.
Norrid had previously served as an assistant-analyst at Arkansas, Auburn and at Alabama — where he worked under Nick Saban from 2009-14 — winning three national championships. Napier and Norrid were both on the Crimson Tide staff in 2011 and 2013-14.
The Norrid hire has not been officially announced by the UL Athletic Department.
Sliman Tests Positive
The Ragin' Cajun golf team will tee off its spring schedule without their coach.
The UL Athletic Department released a statement on Monday stating that longtime coach, and Catholic High alum, Theo Sliman had tested positive for COVID-19.
Sliman tested positive during a routine antigen testing on Friday. A subsequent PCR test taken that same day yielded a positive result on Sunday.
Mason Banger will handle the responsibilities while Sliman is away from the team due to quarantine protocols.
The Ragin' Cajuns will open the season this Friday through Sunday at the All-American Intercollegiate tournament in Houston.
Leleux Breaks Record
Reagann LeLeux broke her own school pole vaulting record — again.
The Ragin' Cajuns track and field star and Catholic High alum set the school record as a freshman in 2019 when she cleared 12-8 ¼. Leleux then broke that record last week at the Louisiana Invitational when he vaulted 12-11 ½.
Then at this past weekend's Jaguar Invitational in Birmingham, the 2019 Sun Belt Conference Freshman of the Year cleared 13-3 ½ to notch the top mark in the SBC and broke her own record.
LeLeux and the Ragin' Cajuns will now prepare for the SBC Indoor Championships held Feb. 22-23 back at the Birmingham CrossPlex.