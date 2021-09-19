LAFAYETTE — The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns coaching staff demanded violence and that’s exactly what the running backs delivered Thursday night at Cajun Field.
“We had to play violent tonight,” running back Emani Bailey said. “That was a big thing we had been working through practice. Coach was preaching for us to be more violent runners, having good eye discipline and just having that good mentality to keep running the ball.”
After being held to a total of 166 rushing yards in the first two games of the season, the Ragin’ Cajun ran for 310 yards in a 49-14 victory over the Ohio Bobcats.
All three Louisiana running backs had at least 65 yards and averaged more than six yards per carry in the victory.
“I think all three came to play tonight,” Ragin’ Cajuns fourth-year head coach Billy Napier said. “I think their attitude, their demeanor, the precision in which they played, eye discipline and footwork and simply put we just blocked better.”
Louisiana (2-1) got on the scoreboard first as senior quarterback Levi Lewis went 5-for-5 on the Ragin’ Cajuns opening drive, highlighted by a 46-yard pass to former Catholic High star Peter LeBlanc. Lewis capped the drive with a two-yard touchdown pass to John Stephens Jr.
Ohio (0-3) managed to move the ball on its second possession but the drive ended with Stephen Johnson’s 31-yard field goal going wide right.
The Ragin’ Cajuns would add to their lead in the second quarter as true freshman running back Montrell Johnson took a direct snap and powered his way in for a six-yard touchdown.
Johnson would go on to score four rushing touchdowns and became the first running back to score four rushing touchdowns in a game since 2014, when Elijah McGuire and Alonzo Harris both accomplished the feat against Arkansas State.
The Bobcats got on the board late in the second quarter with a trick play. Ohio quarterback Kurtis Rourke lined up at wide receiver, received the quick pitch and found running back O’Shaan Allison in the end zone for a 25-yard touchdown.
After the offense was bogged down in the second quarter with three straight punts and picking up 18 yards on those trio of drives, the Ragin’ Cajuns managed to put together a touchdown drive before halftime.
“We were very fortunate to execute the two-minute,” Napier said. “The defense gets a stop — and then we execute the two-minute before the half there to get a little bit of momentum going into halftime.”
That score came courtesy of Johnson who scored a one-yard touchdown run on fourth down with three seconds remaining.
“A little too close for me that’s what I would tell you,” Napier said of the fourth-down play which was reviewed by officials. “Montrell did a great job. We talk with these guys all the time about not reaching with the ball at the goal line unless it is fourth down. He gets spun out of that tackle and actually puts the ball out and breaks the plane. Big time play by him.”
The Ragin’ Cajuns would add another Johnson touchdown in the third quarter to make it 28-7 but the Bobcats answered that scoring drive. After picking off Lewis to set up a short field, Ohio scored as Rourke connected with Tyler Walton for a 21-yard touchdown.
That proved to be the last score for Ohio as Louisiana’s defense made adjustments.
The Bobcats had 104 yards rushing at halftime but only managed six more yards in the second half. The Ragin’ Cajuns also were far more improved with its third-down defense as it entered the game allowing offenses to convert 61 percent on third down conversions. The Bobcats were 3-of-11 on third down for a mere 27 percent.
“Effort and really locking down on the pass coverage and quarterback scrambles,” said junior linebacker Lorenzo McCaskill who led the team with 10 tackles. “That was our main thing — keeping him in the pocket and it’s going to be hard to catch the ball on our DBs. That’s exactly what we did.”
Louisiana would go on to pad its lead in the fourth quarter as Johnson scored his fourth rushing touchdown of the game, Chris Smith added a nine-yard touchdown run and backup quarterback Chandler Fields threw a 13-yard touchdown to Stephens Jr.
Louisiana will now get a few extra days of rest before preparing for its Sun Belt Conference opener at Georgia Southern on Saturday, Sept. 25. For the first time this season, the Ragin’ Cajuns played up to their potential and when they do that the team is tough to beat.
“When we all play as one and we’re all doing our job, our assignments then we are dangerous,” Bailey said.