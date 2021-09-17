Cajuns run over Ohio, 49-14 on Thursday

LAFAYETTE — The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns found their power running game on Thursday night.
After being held to a total of 166 rushing yards in the first two games of the season, the Ragin’ Cajuns rolled up 311 rushing yards in a 49-14 victory over the visiting Ohio Bobcats.
Louisiana freshman running back Montrell Johnson was especially stellar as he became the first running back to score four rushing touchdowns in a game since 2014, when Elijah McGuire and Alonzo Harris both scored four rushing touchdowns against Arkansas State.
Louisiana (2-1) got on the scoreboard first as Levi Lewis went 5-for-5 on the Ragin’ Cajuns opening drive, highlighted by a 46-yard pass to former Catholic High star Peter LeBlanc. Lewis capped the drive with a two-yard touchdown pass to John Stephens Jr.
Ohio (0-3) was able to move the ball on its second possession but Stephen Johnson’s 31-yard field goal went wide right.
The Ragin’ Cajuns would add to their lead as Johnson took a direct snap and powered his way in for a six-yard touchdown.
The Bobcats got on the board late in the second quarter with a trick play. Ohio quarterback Kurtis Rourke lined up at wide receiver, received the pitch and found running back O’Shaan Allison in the end zone for a 25-yard touchdown.
The Ragin’ Cajuns put together a drive right before halftime as Johnson scored on a one-yard touchdown run with only three seconds left on the play clock. At halftime, the Ragin’ Cajuns held a 21-7 lead.
The Ragin’ Cajuns would add another Johnson touchdown in the third quarter but the Bobcats answered that scoring drive. After picking off Lewis to set up a short field, Ohio scored as Rourke connected with Tyler Walton for a 21-yard touchdown.
Louisiana would go on to pad its lead in the fourth quarter as Johnson scored his fourth rushing touchdown of the game, Chris Smith scored on a nine-yard touchdown run.and backup quarterback Chandler Fields threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Stephens Jr.
The Ragin’ Cajuns recorded 568 total yards in the victory.while holding the Bobcats to only 247 yards of offense.