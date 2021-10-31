Cajuns romp to homecoming win

LAFAYETTE — Even the homecoming king scored a touchdown.
With less than a minute to go in Saturday’s homecoming game against Texas State, the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns had the ball at the three-yard line and were facing a fourth and two. The ball was snapped and backup quarterback Chandler Fields handed it off to TJ Wisham, the former walkon turned scholarship special teams standout. Wisham, who was crowned homecoming king this week, powered his way into the end zone for the three-yard touchdown.
“After we got the fourth down and five, he was in there,” Louisiana fourth-year head coach Billy Napier said. “Nobody said anything to me but I noticed that No. 23 (Wisham’s number) was in the game running the ball. I was thinking that ‘this could be a pretty awesome deal.’ So we fed it to him.”
Wisham’s touchdown put the final touches on a 45-0 victory over visiting Texas State. It was Louisiana’s first shutout win since a 40-0 win over Lamar in 2012.
“When you shut the other team out you can’t say enough about that,” Napier said.
Louisiana’s defense set the tone on the first offensive play.
Ragin’ Cajuns defensive tackle Tayland Humphrey stripped Calvin Hill of the ball and defensive back Percy Butler recovered it and the offense would get the ball at the Bobcats’ 29-yard line.
Louisiana’s offense was unable to pick up a first down and Nate Synder missed his 44-yard field goal attempt.
Louisiana’s offense got going with its third drive as the team went 86 yards on 14 plays and capped it with a two-yard touchdown pass from Levi Lewis to Chris Smith on fourth and goal.
Louisiana’s defense forced its second turnover as Bralen Trahan forced Brock Sturges to fumble and Kam Pedescleaux recovered. The Ragin’ Cajuns were unable to take advantage and punted the ball away.
Even though the offense wasn’t capitalizing on the turnovers, the defense would never let up against Texas State, holding the Bobcats to 220 yards of offense and handing them their first shutout since 2002.
“I felt like it all started from the first play of the game with the turnover,” Humphrey said. “Our intensity never let up and we just kept all going.”
The Ragin’ Cajuns defense made yet another play.
Seth Keller’s 49-yard field goal attempt was partially blocked by Humphrey and Lorenzo McCaskill recovered it and returned it 29 yards.
“Honestly it is just preparation,” Humphrey said of the block. “We practice that every day. I can’t even tell how many times we’ve done that in practice and how many times we’ve repped it and blocked field goals in practice. That’s just everything we do in the dark coming to the light.”
Louisiana (7-1, 5-0 SBC) did take advantage of the play needing only seven plays to go 63 yards as Lewis threw a one-yard touchdown pass to Hunter Bergeron. Louisiana would add a 45-yard field goal by Synder and lead 17-0 at halftime.
“We fed off the defense today,” Napier said. “We fed off the kicking game today. “We made plays on special teams, we blocked a field goal and we made tackles inside the 20.”
Texas State (2-6, 1-3 SBC) committed to stopping the run and the Bobcats held the Ragin’ Cajuns to 165 yards on 32 carries. Louisiana responded by attacking through the air.
Lewis threw for 228 yards and three touchdowns and a two-point pass to former Catholic High star Peter LeBlanc.
“I felt like the way they were playing us that we needed to throw it,” said Napier, who’s team hosts Georgia State on Thursday. “They did a nice job of disrupting the running game early in the game. They did some different things to pressure us. They moved the front around a little bit, so we needed to throw it.”
Louisiana would add a three-yard touchdown run by Smith in the third, a third field goal by Synder in the fourth and then the touchdown by Wisham.
“It is definitely a great way to wrap up the week,” Wisham said. “It couldn’t have been better.”