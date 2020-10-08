Cajuns reshuffle schedule again because of hurricane threat

LAFAYETTE — The University of Louisiana at Lafayette football team has had to alter its schedule once again.
The COVID-19 pandemic forced the Ragin’ Cajuns to reshuffle the schedule as multiple conferences opted not to play this season. Then the program was forced to postpone its game this week at Appalachian State due to a COVID outbreak within the Mountaineers football team.
So UL Lafayette agreed with Coastal Carolina to move up their Oct. 17 contest to this coming Saturday. The threat of Hurricane Delta though has now forced the postponment of that matchup between the undefeated Sun Belt Conference teams.
The Ragin’ Cajuns will now host the Chanticleers on Wednesday. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on ESPN.
The venue may need to be altered. If Cajun Field is damaged or deemed unsafe due to Hurricane Delta, No. 23-ranked UL Lafayette and Coastal Carolina would move the rescheduled game to Conway, South Carolina.
The Ragin’ Cajuns said that the determination on that move, if necessary, would be made prior to the conclusion of the weekend as local conditions are assessed.
Both teams enter the contest with 3-0 records and wins over Big 12 teams. The Ragin’ Cajuns have wins over Iowa State (31-14), Georgia State (34-31) and Georgia Southern (20-18), while the Chanticleers have wins over Kansas (38-23), Campbell (43-21) and Arkansas State (52-23).
This will be the third meeting between the two programs with the road team winning each matchup. Coastal Carolina won the first game 30-28 in 2018 while UL Lafayette took last year’s game 48-7.