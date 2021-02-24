Cajuns rally on Senior Night for win vs. UT Arlington

LAFAYETTE — Cedric Russell wasn’t going to allow his Senior Night to be tainted with a defeat.
“My last three years, we didn’t get the wins on senior night,” the University of Louisiana senior guard said Monday night. “I told myself I want to say the 11 or 12-minute media timeout, ‘I’m not going out like that on senior night.’ It was a real emotional night for me.”
Russell funneled those Senior Night motions into a sensational second-half performance, as UL rallied from an 11-point deficit to defeat UT Arlington 76-74 Monday in the Cajundome.
The Ragin’ Cajuns senior guard scored a game-high 26 points, including draining the game-winning free throws with less than 10 seconds in the game.
“I had made up my mind I wasn’t going out like that for possibly my last (home) game,” Russell said.
The contest was tight throughout both halves.
The Mavericks (11-12, 7-8 SBC) managed to build an early 5-point lead in the first half only to have the Ragin’ Cajuns reclaim the lead with a quick 6-0 run.
The two teams went back and forth in the first half as neither team held a lead of more than 5 points in the final 11 minutes of the half.
UTA (11-12) managed to grab a lead heading into halftime when Shahada Wells drained a 3-pointer with 58 seconds left before the break. Wells led the Mavericks with 19 points.
UL (15-7, 9-6 SBC) came out strong in the second half as Theo Akwuba made a pair of free throws, Duo Gueye then made a second-chance layup and the ensuing free throw to take a 1-point lead.
That proved to the last lead for the Ragin’ Cajuns for more than 15 minutes.
UTA responded with an 8-0 run and then extended its lead to 11 points when Kaodirichi Akobunda-Ehiogu completed a 3-point play. With less than 12 minutes to go, the Ragin’ Cajuns trailed by 11 points.
With strong play by Russell, and fellow senior Gueye, the Ragin’ Cajuns managed to erase the 11-point deficit and take a one-point lead with 4:15 left in the game.
Gueye was a bright spot for the Cajuns early on scoring eight points in the first half, and finishing the game with 18 points and seven rebounds.
“That’s my job,” Gueye said. “That’s something that we needed. I guess I did my part. They needed me to do it, so I did it.”
The two teams went back and forth again as the Mavericks went on a 5-0 run but the Ragin’ Cajuns answered. Russell hit a three-pointer to cut the lead to 2 points, and then Akwuba’s putback tied the game at 74-74 with 54 seconds left.
UTA brought the ball up the court but Mylik Wilson blocked Wells’ shot near the baseline. The Cajuns got the ball and Russell drove to the basket and drew the foul.
Russell hit both free throws and Wells’ ensuing shot at the buzzer missed the mark.
“Great senior night for those two,” said Ragin’ Cajuns coach Bob Marlin of Gueye and Russell. “They went out in style. that’s awesome. I’m so proud of those guys and what they did tonight. I’m happy for this team. We’ve got to keep moving forward.”
The win on Senior Night also served as a celebration for Marlin. The victory was Marlin’s 118th in Sun Belt Conference play which is now tops all time in league history, surpassing former Middle Tennessee State coach Kermit Davis Jr.
“Some really good coaches. Just glad that we got it,” said Marlin, who credited UL administration, his coaches and players for his success with the Cajuns. “But more important is about this team. ... We don’t have to worry about it now. We can move forward and prepare for Little Rock.”
“That’s a big milestone for him,” added Russell, who moved into second place all-time in program history with 255 made three-pointers. “And I’m glad we helped to put the last piece of the puzzle … to give him that.”