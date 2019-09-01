Cajuns rally fall short against Miss. St.

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana-Lafayette fell behind Mississippi State 7-0 after the first possession of the season.
The Ragin’ Cajuns kept fighting back, tying the score twice and trimming a 21-point deficit to seven with nearly three minutes remaining.
But they could never get over the hump, falling 38-28 to the Bulldogs on Saturday afternoon in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
“We kept getting up off the mat,” Ragin’ Cajuns second-year coach Billy Napier said. “We played with tremendous effort. We were tough – physically tough and mentally tough.”
UL created plenty of problems for itself with three lost fumbles and two interceptions, but it was still a much more competitive performance than a 56-10 loss to the Bulldogs last season in Starkville, Miss.
“Anyone who watched our team last year and watched this game would see that we’ve made significant improvement,” Napier said. “We had a good SEC West team on the ropes.”
Tommy Stevens, a graduate transfer from Penn State making his first college start, passed for two touchdowns and ran for another to lead Mississippi State.
Stevens completed 20 of 30 passes for 236 yards, including a 31-yard touchdown to Osirus Mitchell on the first possession and a 12-yard touchdown pass to Austin Williams early in the fourth quarter. He also had a 4-yard touchdown run that broke a 14-all tie with 31 seconds left in the first half and finished with 11 carries for 37 yards.
Bulldogs second-year coach Joe Moorhead, who coached Stevens as the Nittany Lions offensive coordinator, said he texted Stevens with words of encouragement Friday night.
“I told him, this is the opportunity you’ve been working for your whole life,” Moorhead said. “Go out and play loose and have fun. I think this was a good, positive step for the rest of the year.”
Kylin Hill complemented Stevens by rushing for 197 yards and a touchdown. He carried 27 times and scored on a 5-yard run in the third quarter as the Bulldogs extended their 21-14 halftime lead to 28-14.
“I think Hill is one of the premiere backs in the conference and the country,” Moorhead said. “He showed that today.
Malik Dear’s 40-yard punt return set up Stevens’ touchdown pass to Williams on the following play. That gave MSU a 35-14 lead with 13:07 remaining.
State finished with 261 yards rushing and 236 yards passing.
“We did what we wanted to do offensively,” Moorhead said. “We showed balance with the run and the pass.”
Levi Lewis ran for one touchdown and passed for another and Elijah Mitchell ran 3 yards for a first-quarter touchdown for the Cajuns.
Lewis completed 24 of 39 for 267 yards and threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Nick Ralston in the third quarter. Lewis ran 1 yard for a touchdown with 9:56 left in the game.
The Cajuns drove 99 yards in 14 plays and Trey Ragas ran 17 yard for a touchdown with 2:45 left. UL attempted an onside kickoff, but the ball bounced out of bounds.
The Bulldogs drove to Jordan Lawless’ 37-yard field goal that completed the scoring with 1:02 left.
The Cajuns will play a true home game when they meet Liberty in a non-conference game next Saturday at Cajun Field.
The Bulldogs play their home opener against Southern Mississippi next Saturday.
“We can’t let this game hold us back,” Cajuns linebacker Jacques Boudreaux said. “We have to build on top of what we did. Our performance wasn’t the best all the time, (but) there were times we showed glimpses of being a great team. If we clean up the little things and take away the little mistakes, this team can go a lot of places.”