LAFAYETTE — Who will back up Levi Lewis?
The University of Louisiana’s four-year starting quarterback has already announced that he is returning for another season, taking advantage of the NCAA granting an extra year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In 43 career games, the Ragin’ Cajuns star has thrown for 6,286 yards, completing 62 percent of his passes and 54 touchdowns to only 14 interceptions while also adding 745 rushing yards and nine rushing scores.
There is no question that Lewis will start in the fall but who is going to serve as his backup, and possibly serve as the quarterback of the future?
The answer to that question could very well be Lance LeGendre.
The 6-foot-1, 215-pound redshirt freshman is transferring from the University of Maryland to UL. LeGendre made the announcement on social media recently simply stating, “Thankful for the opportunity! #GeauxCajuns.”
After being redshirted in 2018, the dual-threat LeGendre appeared in three games during the 2019 season, attempting only three passes completing one for seven yards, rushing for 104 yards.
This past season, LeGendre appeared in three games, starting against Rutgers, and completed 11 of 14 passes for 91 yards and two interceptions.
LeGendre was a four-star recruit, and Louisiana’s top ranked quarterback, coming out of Warren Easton in New Orleans. LeGendre picked Maryland over Florida State, Kansas, Alabama, Oklahoma State and Tennessee.
LeGendre’s announcement came a day after backup quarterback Jaiave Magalei entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Over the past two seasons, the 6-foot-3, 234-pound Magalei appeared in seven games backing up Lewis. Magalei completed 23 of 32 passes for 244 yards and two touchdowns and zero interceptions.
Magalei signed with UL in 2018 after one season playing junior college at Mt. San Antonio College.
Magalei joins Clifton McDowell as backup quarterbacks leaving the program. The 6-foot-3, 216-pound signal caller announced on social media that he was transferring to Kilgore College, a junior college in Texas.
McDowell wrote on Twitter, “First off, I would like to thank Coach Napier and the University of Louisiana for developing and installing in me the tools to not only be a successful quarterback but a successful man.”
McDowell appeared in two games in 2019, completing one pass for eight yards. McDowell spent last season as the team’s scout team quarterback.
In addition to Lewis and LeGendre, the Ragin’ Cajuns will have three other scholarship quarterbacks on the roster for the 2021 season.
Redshirt freshman Chandler Fields, a former star at Archbishop Rummel in New Orleans, will be entering his third season while 2021 signees Hunter Herring of Ouachita Christian and Zy McDonald from Ridgeland High in Mississippi have both enrolled early.