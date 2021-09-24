Cajuns preparing for Ga. Southern’s option, new coaching staff

LAFAYETTE — The option is not an easy offense to defend.
In an era of college football where teams are utilizing spread offenses or pro style schemes, having to line up and stop the more old fashioned option rushing attack presents a challenge.
That is what the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns face when they open up Sun Belt Conference play on Saturday against Georgia Southern.
“The big challenge when you play these teams is simulating what they do in practice,” Ragin’ Cajuns fourth-year coach Billy Napier said. “This is an opponent that often spends additional time on during training camp and spring practice because of the uniqueness of what they do.”
“For me it is about everybody being in their gaps,” Ragin’ Cajuns nose tackle Tayland Humphrey said. “I feel like as long as we stay gap sound then everything will be fine.”
That uniqueness has been tweaked this offseason as Georgia Southern made several changes to its offensive staff.
The Eagles promoted interim offensive coordinator Doug Rose — who replaced Bob DeBesse late in the 2020 season — to full-time offensive coordinator. The team also hired a new offensive line coach, wide receiver coach and hired a tight end coach.
Despite the changes, Georgia Southern (1-2) enters Saturday’s game averaging 219 rushing yards per game and 4.8 yards per carry.
“I do think they are different,” Napier said. “They’ve always had that option element. It’s a big part of who they are and who they want to be. But in general this is an entirely different staff and one that we haven’t played against before. We’re going to need a really good week of prep.”
The Eagles have several different backs with Logan Wright leading the way with 243 yards, followed by Amare Jones with 119 yards and Gerald Green with 93 yards. In addition, Georgia Southern’s quarterback is always a dangerous runner in the offense.
In last week’s loss at Arkansas, Justin Tomlin — who was academically ineligible for the first two games — only threw for 65 yards on 11-of-23 passing but he did have a 76-yard touchdown run.
“The quarterback’s a dynamic runner,” Napier said. “He can go the distance and you’ve got to account for him. You’re seeing a little bit more of that.”
Georgia Southern may have a successful ground game but its defense has struggled against the run. The Eagles are giving up an average of 36 points, 172 rushing yards per game and 4.6 yards per carry.
The Ragin’ Cajuns meanwhile enter Saturday’s road contest averaging 158.7 rushing yards per game, and 4.4 yards per carry.
“Georgia Southern is always a big, fast, athletic team,” Napier said. “They’ve got a tremendous tradition. It’s extremely important to their university, their community and to their players and staff. They’re always a tough matchup.”