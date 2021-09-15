Cajuns prepared for midweek challenge

LAFAYETTE — The University of Louisiana football team is no stranger to quick turnarounds.
With the Sun Belt Conference wanting to increase its national profile in recent years, the Ragin’ Cajuns have been scheduled frequently (six times in the past two seasons) to play mid-week games which are broadcast to a national audience on ESPN networks.
That experience makes dealing with this week’s five-day turnaround a little easier. Louisiana (1-1) hosts Ohio (0-2) on Thursday. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on ESPN.
“We spent a lot of time in years past working on what our blueprint would be for these five-day turnarounds, eight-day turnarounds, 10-day turnarounds,” fourth year Ragin’ Cajuns coach Billy Napier said. “We’ve got a number of different scenarios on the schedule this year.”
After Thursday’s televised contest against Ohio, Louisiana will play three more mid-week games this season against Appalachian State (Tuesday, Oct. 12), at Arkansas State (Thursday, Oct. 21) and against Georgia State (Thursday, Nov. 4).
Napier said that he and his staff have found inspiration in the NFL.
“This happens in the National Football League quite a bit, where a team may play in a five-day turnaround,” Napier said. “So two years ago we played Coastal in a very similar situation. We researched what NFL teams do when they have these types of scenarios and that’s really what we went with. We’ve got a plan. The key is going to be how we execute that plan.”
The Ragin’ Cajuns plan to improve on two fronts this week — playing defense and running the football.
In the first two games of the season against Texas and Nicholls State, Louisiana’s veteran defense has given up 946 yards. In Saturday’s win against the Colonels, the Ragin’ Cajuns gave up 480 yards to quarterback Lindsey Scott and 198 yards to wide receiver Da’Jean Dixon.
“Yes, there’s no doubt,” Napier said of opposing offenses’ success so far this season. “We’ve got some wrinkles that we didn’t expect. That in general early in the season you’re going to get new things from the opponent, right? Whether it’s a formation or a personnel group or a pressure or a little different coverage — whatever the case may be. There are lots of instances of that. It’s not going away, either.”
The team’s rushing attack has yet to take off as well.
The Ragin’ Cajuns have not surpassed 100 total yards rushing in a game and are averaging 2.65 yards per rushing attempt. How does this team get back to be a dominant running team? Easy. Practice and play with more focus.
“The biggest challenge is to stay focused,” center Shane Vallot said. “It’s tough but it is a mental thing. We’ve got to stay mentally focused. We’ve got to stay physically focused. They played Saturday too so it is going to come down to how to be better prepared.”