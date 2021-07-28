Cajuns players named to multiple watch lists

LAFAYETTE — Multiple University of Louisiana players are receiving recognition as college football’s preseason watch list season has arrived.
A pair of Ragin’ Cajun offensive linemen are front and center in that group, with center Shane Vallot and O’Cyrus Torrence each named to prestigious lists.
Vallot has been named to the 2021 Rimington Trophy Preseason Watch List. The former Comeaux High letterman is one of three centers from the Sun Belt Conference recognized on the list.
Vallot earned All-Sun Belt Conference Third Team honors, as he was a member of an offensive line that finished the year ranked first in the SBC in tackles-for-loss allowed (3.64) and first in the league in sacks allowed (0.82).
The Rimington Trophy is presented annually to the most outstanding center in NCAA Division I College Football.
Torrence, a guard, was named to the 2021 Outland Trophy Preseason Watch List, which is awarded to one of the nation’s top interior linemen.
Torrence — who has already earned Preseason All-SBC First Team honors — was a starter on an offensive line which ranked 21st in the nation with 213.0 yards per contest.
The Ragin’ Cajuns offensive line was named a Joe Moore Award Semifinalist in 2020.
The Outland Trophy is the third-oldest major college football award and has been given to the best interior lineman in college football.
Vallot and Torrence weren’t the only Ragin’ Cajuns to pick up watch list honors.
Cajuns safety Bralen Trahan has been selected to the watch lists for both the 2021 Bronko Nagurski Trophy and 2021 Chuck Bednarik Award lists.
The former Acadiana High star led the Ragin’ Cajuns in passes defended (13), pass breakups (9) and interceptions (4), while ranking fourth on the team in tackles (48).
Trahan earned All-Sun Belt Second Team honors and Pro Football Focus Third Team All-American.
Ragin’ Cajuns senior quarterback Levi Lewis is being recognized for his hard work off the field as he is a nominee for the 2021 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team.
Lewis — who threw for 2,274 yards and 19 touchdowns in 2020 — has served the Acadiana area by participating in hurricane disaster relief efforts and the Adopt-A-Family Holiday Gift Program.
Lewis is one of 109 student-athletes nominated for the community service award.
Redshirt junior tight end Johnny Lumpkin has been named to the 2021 John Mackey Award Preseason Watch List.
Lumpkin started nine games in 2020 while catching six receptions for 57 yards and a touchdown.
The Mackey Award is given to the nation’s most outstanding collegiate tight end.
Louisiana opens the 2021 season on Saturday, Sept. 4, at Texas. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. and will be broadcast nationally on FOX.