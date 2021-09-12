LAFAYETTE — Louisiana wide receivers John Stephens Jr. and Michael Jefferson both had breakout games in Saturday’s home opener at Cajun Field.
Even though both transfers were targeted a few times in the season opener at Texas, neither hauled in a reception. That all changed against Nicholls for the TCU transfer (Stephens Jr.) and Alabama State transfer (Jefferson).
The Ragin’ Cajuns opening drive of the game saw both junior wide outs make connections with senior quarterback Levi Lewis.
The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Jefferson caught two passes for 38 yards on that drive, while the 6-foot-5, 222-pound Stephens Jr. caught the 14-yard touchdown pass from Lewis.
For the first half, Jefferson led all Ragin’ Cajuns with three receptions for 84 yards and one touchdown while Stephens Jr. pulled down two receptions for 41 yards and one touchdown.
Hot Start For Lewis
Ragin’ Cajuns quarterback Levi Lewis was perfect in the opening quarter as he went 9-of-9 for 109 yards and one touchdown pass. Lewis’ first incompletion came on his first pass of the second quarter as Nicholls defensive back Jarius Monroe broke up a pass intended for Kyren Lacy.
Lewis ended the first half completing 11-of-15 passes for 182 yards and two touchdowns, including a 46-yard touchdown to Jefferson.
Big Play Colonels
Nicholls quarterback Lyndsey Scott Jr. showed off his big-play ability in the first half against the Cajuns.
Scott completed 14 of 20 passes for 200 yards and one touchdown. Scott had three passes of 25 yards or more, including a 65-yard pass to Da’Jean Dixon on the Colonels’ first possession.
Pressure By Cajuns
The Louisiana front seven was able to get pressure on Nicholls quarterback Lyndsey Scott Jr. The Ragin’ Cajuns recorded three sacks in the first half, including one by former Catholic High star Zi’Yon Hill.