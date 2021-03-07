Cajuns ousted from Sun Belt men's tournament

PENSACOLA, Florida — The Ragin' Cajuns knew exactly what they needed to do.
The University of Louisiana men's basketball team was facing a 17-point deficit at halftime of Sunday's Sun Belt Tournament semifinal game against Georgia State. If the team wanted any chance of getting back into the game then it was going to have to play inspired and well-executed basketball in the second half.
"Everybody knew what we had to do and knew what we weren’t doing in the first half," UL senior guard Cedric Russell said. "We had a chance to either come out and get down by 30 or claw back. That’s what we did. We stuck together and leaned on each other."
"We went in and regrouped at halftime," UL coach Bob Marlin said. "We'd beaten them before when we were down 17 at the half and beat them down 11 before in the second half."
UL stormed back from that 17-point deficit and tied the game with less than seven minutes remaining in the game. The Ragin' Cajuns unfortunately ran out of gas inside the Pensacola Bay Center and fell to the Panthers 84-73.
"They were better than us in the first half," Marlin said. "I'm proud of our guys for coming back. We just didn’t get the breaks today."
Georgia State jumped out to a 6-0 lead and then extended it to 11-3 after a three-pointer by Ryan Boyce. The Panthers would push it to 11 points after Eliel Nsosene's hook jumper with a little more than 10 minutes left in the opening half.
"They were physical going to the basket and made all their shots, so they got out to a lead," Marlin said. "We got punched in the mouth basically. We didn’t execute."
Georgia State kept its foot on the gas and led by 17 points at the break.
The Panthers shot 41.9 percent from the field, 50 percent from three-point range and scored 22 points in the paint in the first half. The Ragin' Cajuns meanwhile had 10 turnovers in the half.
"We just challenged them," Marlin said. "We said, 'Look we’re better than this.' We felt like they had a good team. We matched up pretty well, but early in the game Jalen Thomas and Nsoseme played well. They outplayed our guys up front and their guards played well too."
UL was a different team in the second half.
Cedric Russell got things going by hitting a three-pointer and then hitting a pair of free throws. That sparked a 13-2 run for the Ragin' Cajuns.
UL kept chipping away at Georgia State's deficit.
After a Russell jumper made it 69-66, Dou Gueye hit a three-pointer which tied the game with 7:28 left in the game.
Georgia State made two free throws to retake the lead but then Gueye tied the game again with a layup a few moments later.
"We knew we’d have a chance to come back," Marlin said. "Cedric hit a 3 to get us started to get us jumpstarted. We got some momentum, we fought and we got it down to single digits."
"I was actually glad when they tied the game, but I felt like these guys were playing to protect the lead," Georgia State coach Rob Lanier said. "I told these guys in the timeout, ‘Ok, we don’t have the lead anymore. Can we go play now?'"
Lanier added, "We were playing like the pressure to protect a lead, instead of playing the game."
UL would go cold the final six-plus minutes of the game as Georgia State closed out the game on a 13-2 run.
"We used a lot of energy in the comeback and then we got one field goal in the last seven minutes of the basketball game after it was 72-71," Marlin said.
"In the last four or five minutes, we couldn’t get anything to fall," Russell said. "That was definitely a big turning point in the game."