LAFAYETTE — The University of Louisiana baseball team has placed three players on the All-Sun Belt First Team this week. The three first-team selections by the Ragin’ Cajuns are the most first-team honorees in the conference.
Drake Osborn earned first-team honors and was also named SBC Newcomer of the Year, becoming the first Ragin’ Cajun to earn the honors since Nolan Gisclair in 2007.
Osborn — a semifinalist for the Buster Posey Award — is hitting a team-high .333, leads the conference in doubles (16) among catchers and ranks in the top seven in batting average (.333) and on-base percentage (.410) among all players.
Osborn is a senior transfer from Texas A&M-Corpus Christi who prepped at Orange Grove (Texas) High School.
Connor Cooke picked up first-team honors as he posted a 2.04 ERA in 67.1 innings pitched. The righty was even better in SBC play as he posted a 1.64 ERA and ranks first in opposing batting average (.146) and second in strikeouts (60).
The third Ragin’ Cajuns star to receive first-team honors is Ben Fitzgerald.
The Ragin’ Cajuns designated hitter ranks in the top of the conference in slugging (3rd), doubles (7th), home runs (4th) and total bases (5th).
The Ragin’ Cajuns didn’t have any players earn second-team honors.
The Ragin’ Cajuns (30-22, 13-11) will begin pool play at the SBC Tournament in Montgomery, Alabama, this week. The team will play Texas State today and then Appalachian State on Thursday. Both contests are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.