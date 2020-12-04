Cajuns not taking App State lightly despite Mountaineers’ two losses

LAFAYETTE — The standard in the Sun Belt Conference has been Appalachian State.
The Mountaineers — who joined the SBC in 2014, have won five straight bowl games, been crowned conference champions four-straight seasons (2016-19), including winning the first two conference championship games against the University of Louisiana.
The Ragin’ Cajuns will look to finally get over the hump against the Mountaineers on Friday night. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on ESPN.
“A big challenge this week is going to Boone,” Ragin’ Cajuns third-year coach Billy Napier said. “Everybody has great respect for the tradition and history that they have. They have certainly been the standard in our league for a while now. We have certainly played them quite a bit.”
For the first time in years, the contest with the Mountaineers does not have any championship game implications. App State has suffered two losses on the season, including a 34-28 loss to Coastal Carolina, which ultimately won the SBC East Division crown.
Despite App State being unranked and not playing for a conference title, Napier and his team are not taking the opposition lightly.
“I think we all know what kind of team App has,” Napier said. “They are a couple of plays away from being undefeated. They’ve gotten beat by two really good football teams in Marshall and Coastal Carolina. Regardless of maybe their record, or where they are in their division or national rankings, this is an exceptional team.”
App State’s exceptional nature on offense is courtesy of Zac Thomas.
In the four games played in the past two seasons, Thomas has been thorn in the side of the Ragin’ Cajuns with his arm and legs. The Mountaineers signal caller has thrown for 477 yards, rushed for 190 yards, while scoring seven total touchdowns in those games.
Thomas enters Friday’s game with 1,775 passing yards, a 66.7 completion percentage, 17 touchdowns, while also having 272 rushing yards and two scores on the ground.
“He has a good football IQ,” the Cajuns’ Zi’Yon Hill said. “A football player with a great IQ is a coach’s dream. He can play in any system.”
The Ragin’ Cajuns will be looking to utilize an effective pass rush to disrupt Thomas and the Mountaineers’ offense which enters the game averaging 32.78 points (third best in SBC) and 457.4 yards per game (second best in SBC).
UL will be looking for a more effective pass rush to accomplish that feat. The Ragin’ Cajuns have recorded eight sacks and 13 quarterback hurries in the past three games.
“We are focusing more on affecting the quarterback with transition rushing,” said Hill, a former Catholic High standout who leads all UL defensive lineman with 37 tackles. “Run stopping is always going to be part of a defensive line’s technique but we have to convert more on pass plays.”
A victory on Friday night would be the first for the Ragin’ Cajuns in the series with the Mountaineers, as App State leads the all-time series 8-0.
That explains why UL is solely focused on this Friday’s contest and not looking ahead to the SBC Championship Game on Dec. 19th against Coastal Carolina.
“The big thing for us is that we are playing an elite team, one of the top teams in the country this Friday night,” Napier said. “We are consumed with preparing for that game right now. We’ll turn the page once this one is over.”