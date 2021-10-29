LAFAYETTE — Texas State is a football program that is struggling.
The Bobcats have not posted a winning season since 2014, have not won more than three games in five straight seasons, and are currently three games below .500 and having a losing mark in Sun Belt Conference play.
Louisiana’s Billy Napier doesn’t care what the record states, the fourth-year Ragin’ Cajuns coach knows this Saturday’s opponent is better than the record indicates.
“Overall, I know Texas State’s win-loss column doesn’t reflect it, but I do think (coach Jake Spavital’s) team is better,” Napier said. “They’re playing better football in all three phases.”
The Ragin’ Cajuns will find out just how good the Bobcats are on Saturday for homecoming. Louisiana (6-1, 4-0 SBC) hosts Texas State (2-5, 1-2 SBC) at Cajun Field. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m.
Texas State has shown potential this season by hanging tough with Baylor in a 29-20 season-opening loss and defeating South Alabama 33-31 in four overtimes.
All of which illustrates Napier’s point he made earlier in the week after being asked if the team plays up or down in competition. A week after dominating Appalachian State 41-13, Louisiana had to hold on for a 28-27 win over one-win Arkansas State.
“Play up to an opponent, play down to an opponent — that would indicate that you know how good that opponent is and you know how good the opponent played that day,” Napier said. “I’m not into the comparison game. I’m into finding a way to win. We’re going to focus on continuing to find ways to win.”
Louisiana will be focused on stopping Texas State’s rushing attack.
The Bobcats have been efficient running the football as the Bobcats are averaging 3.5 yards per carry, and 139 yards per game. Calvin Hill leads the team in rushing with 327 yards and 4.7 yards per carry, while Jahmyl Jeter (168 yards, 4.4 yards per carry, 4 TD) and Brock Sturges (183 yards, 3.8 yards per carry, 4 TD) also contribute.
“They are tough to tackle, man,” Napier said. “They have a good combination of speed, quickness and size. I think they do a nice job of featuring the running backs in the passing game too. That will be a focal point.”
Texas State also features a dual-threat quarterback in Brady McBride who has completed 59 percent of passes for 1,320 yards with 9 TD to 10 INT. McBride also has 169 rushing yards and one touchdown.
“The quarterback is a problem,” Napier said. “His mobility, his instincts and ability to make the unannounced play are key.”
Texas State’s defense will be focused on slowing Louisisana’s power rushing attack which is coming off a 424-yard performance against Arkansas State.
“We are going to have to step up to the challenge this week,” said Spavital, who’s team is giving up 183.5 yards on the ground. “Obviously they are coming off a 424 yard rushing performance against Arkansas State. We know they are going to run the football. So we are going to have to be consistent for all four quarters. We can’t do it half the time.”
Louisiana leads the all-time series against Texas State 8-0, including a 44-34 win in San Marcos last season. Under Napier, Louisiana has averaged 39 points against Texas State and the average margin of victory has been 18 points.
With so much success against Texas State and a perfect 14-0 record against SBC West opponents since he arrived, Napier was asked earlier this week about possibly looking past Saturday’s opponent. He did not hesitate to respond.
“We’re totally consumed and focused on this one event and the matchups that we think are specific to this game,” Napier said. “We’ll move on to the next one when this one’s over.”