Cajuns nab SBC player, pitcher of year honors

LAFAYETTE — The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns softball program has made it a baker’s dozen.
For the 13th time in program history, the Ragin’ Cajuns received both Sun Belt Player of the Year and Sun Belt Pitcher of the Year honors in the same season.
The Ragin’ Cajuns placed a league-high eight individuals on the 2021 All-SBC Team with Ciara Bryan earning SBC Player of the Year and SBC Newcomer of the Year honors, while Summer Ellyson earned SBC Pitcher of the Year honors for the second time.
Gerry Glasco received SBC Coach of the Year honors after leading the Ragin’ Cajuns to 40 wins and the conference regular season championship.
Bryan and Ellyson were joined on the All-SBC First Team by teammates Kandra Lamb and Kendall Talley.
Kaitlyn Alderink, Alissa Dalton, Justice Milz and Julie Rawls each received second team honors.
The eight All-SBC selections are the third most in program history, trailing the nine from 2019 and 10 in both 2002 and 2005.
Bryan — a graduate transfer from the University of Georgia — delivered a 70-plus hit season while batting .434 with 52 runs, 36 RBI and 19 extra base hits. Ellyson meanwhile went 20-6 overall with a 2.17 ERA and striking out 151 hitters.
The No. 14 Ragin’ Cajuns are the top seed in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament which will be held at the Troy Softball Complex in Troy, Alabama.
The Ragin’ Cajuns will begin play on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. when the team faces the winner of the Coastal Carolina-ULM single-elimination game.