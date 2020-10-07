Cajuns move back into polls after one week’s absence

The Ragin’ Cajuns jumped back into both the Associated Press and Amway/USA Today Coaches polls this week after dropping out when the Big 10 made its decision to begin playing football this year instead of in the spring.
UL Lafayette (3-0) is ranked 23rd in both polls. The Cajuns are scheduled to play host to Coastal Carolina at 11 a.m. Saturday with the game to be telecast on ESPN2. UL Lafayette had been slated to play at Appalachian State on Wednesday but that game was postponed because of positive COVID-19 tests in the Appalachian State program.
The Cajuns were to play Coastal Carolina on Oct. 17 for homecoming. UL Lafayette instead will play its homecoming game Nov. 7 against Arkansas State.
The Ragin’ Cajuns are the only Sun Belt Conference program ranked in both Week 5 polls and are the third-highest ranked Group of 5 team in both polls behind Cincinnati and SMU.
LSU (1-1) moved up from 17th to 16th in the Coaches Poll and from 20th to 17th in the AP poll with its 41-7 win at Vanderbilt on Saturday. LSU is scheduled to play host to Missouri at 8 p.m. Saturday with the game to air on ESPN.
Following a review of Tiger Stadium COVID-19 policies and procedures and data gathered from fans after the first home game of the 2020 football season, LSU officials made adjustments to game day policies and procedures, including alcohol sales in Tiger Stadium, as well as important safety reminders for LSU fans, the school announced Monday in a prepared statement.
Full details are available at LSUsports.net/gameplan.
Among the changes, LSU officials emphasize the CDC wellness check will no longer be required for entry into Tiger Stadium and fans are reminded masks are required while in their seats.
The updated alcohol policies for Tiger Stadium are:
• Alcohol sales will be permitted in general and premium areas of Tiger Stadium for fans 21 years of age and older.
• Fans purchasing alcohol must be wearing a face mask covering the nose and mouth.
• Fans must consume alcohol in their seats. Standing consumption will not be permitted.
• The service of alcoholic beverages will cease at the earlier of the end of the third quarter or 11 p.m.
• The majority of beer and wine will be sold in portable locations around the perimeter of the stadium on the west, north and east sides and in limited stands in the south lower portion of Tiger Stadium.
• For the 2020 season, the conference requirement for pouring alcoholic beverages into a cup has been suspended.
LSU fans are reminded to review LSU Athletics alcohol policies.
Additional COVID-19 policy and protocol changes and reminders for Saturday’s game include:
• The CDC medical wellness check will not be required for entry into Tiger Stadium
• LSU will not require a medical wellness check in order to reduce lines and wait times at gate entry points. While no longer required for entry, LSU Athletics officials encourage fans to conduct a self-assessment before heading to the game to check for COVID-19 symptoms.
• More concessions stands will open and fans are encouraged to try new locations. LSU will open all concession stands in the south lower section of Tiger Stadium in order to reduce lines and wait times. LSU Athletics officials remind fans wanting to avoid long lines they should check the LSU Mobile Sports app for locations or follow signs in Tiger Stadium to new concession stand locations on the west, north and east sides of the stadium perimeter. While some stands experienced long wait times, nearby stands remained without any lines throughout the game and at halftime.
• Masks are required in seating areas.
• Fans should remain in their assigned, ticketed seats. Open seating areas of Tiger Stadium are designed to provide appropriate physical distancing for LSU fans, according to the statement. LSU officials are asking fans to please remain in their ticketed seats for the safety of all fans in Tiger Stadium. LSU will increase monitoring of seat locations.
• Fans can enter any gate and navigate all of Tiger Stadium. Fans in general seating can enter through any gate, regardless of what is identified on tickets. The north perimeter of Tiger Stadium will open 3 hours prior to kickoff and fans can navigate to any seat in Tiger Stadium from there once all stadium gates are open 2 hours prior to kickoff. Walkways exist on both the east and west sides of the new expansion to navigate to the other sections of the stadium.
Clemson (3-0) remains No. 1 and Alabama (2-0) No. 2 in both polls, followed by Georgia (2-0), Florida (2-0) and Notre Dame (2-0). Georgia moved up a spot in both polls from fourth to third, with Florida tied for third in the Coaches Poll.
Rounding out the Top 10 are Ohio State, yet to play this season, Miami (3-0), North Carolina (2-0), Penn State (season not yet started) and Oklahoma State (3-0).
Mississippi State and Oklahoma were among the teams falling out of the Top 25 after losses. Arkansas (2-0), which is receiving votes in both polls, upset MSU 21-14 on Saturday. The Bulldogs (1-1) had beaten LSU 44-34 in its opener to climb to No. 14 in the Coaches Poll and No. 16 in the AP poll. Oklahoma followed a 38-35 home loss to Kansas State with a 37-30 loss at Iowa State to fall to 1-2 on the season.