Cajuns' men and women see basketball games canceled

The winter storms affecting much of Louisiana and the Southeast have forced the cancellation of the University of Louisiana’s men’s and women’s basketball series scheduled this weekend against UT Arlington.
The Ragin' Cajuns home men’s series against UT Arlington has been postponed and plans are to reschedule the two games for next week, according to an announcement on Wednesday by both institutions and the Sun Belt Conference.
The two-game series between Louisiana (14-7, 8-6 Sun Belt) and UTA (11-11, 7-7 Sun Belt) was originally scheduled to begin on Friday at the Cajundome.
Due to travel concerns as a result of recent winter weather, the Cajuns’ women’s basketball series at UT Arlington was canceled.
The games between the Ragin’ Cajuns and Lady Mavs will not be made up due to the short amount of time remaining in the regular season.
Louisiana returns to action on Feb. 26-27 when it hosts Little Rock for the Sun Belt regular season finale. Tip-off on Friday is set for 6 p.m., with Saturday’s game slated for 4 p.m. Both games will be broadcast on ESPN+.