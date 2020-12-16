LAFAYETTE — The University of Louisiana kept its position in all three national rankings.
UL remained at No. 19 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings that were released Tuesday night.
Coastal Carolina, which plays the Ragin’ Cajuns Saturday in the Sun Belt Conference championship game, climbed one spot from No. 13 to No. 12.
The other ranked Group of 5 teams are Cincinnati, which dropped from No. 8 to No. 9; Tulsa, which climbed one spot from No. 24 to No. 23; and San Jose State of the Mountain West, which enters the rankings at No. 24.
Cincinnati and Tulsa play each other in the American Athletic Conference Championship Game on Saturday.
Iowa State, which UL defeated by 17 earlier in the season, rose to No. 6 in the rankings.
The Ragin’ Cajuns also remained in the national rankings after checking in at No. 17 in the Associated Press Top 25 and No. 18 in the USA Today/Amway Coaches Poll.
Joe Moore Semifinalist
The Ragin’ Cajuns offensive line has been named a Joe Moore Award semifinalist — which is given to the nation’s best offensive line unit.
UL’s offensive front is one of 11 semifinalists and is joined by Alabama, Buffalo, BYU, Coastal Carolina, Iowa, Iowa State, Kentucky, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Texas A&M.
The Ragin’ Cajuns’ offensive line currently ranks seventh nationally and leads the Sun Belt Conference in both sacks allowed (0.90) and tackles-for-loss allowed (3.80). Additionally, the o-line has paved the way for a rushing attack that ranks 25th in the nation with an average of 207.8 yards per contest.
The interior of the line (left guard Ken Marks, center Shane Vallot and right guard O’Cyrus Torrence) has not missed a game this season. Max Mitchell has started in every game in which he appeared, sharing time at both tackle positions, while Zach Robertson and Carlos Rubio shared time on the outside.
The 2020 Joe Moore Award recipient by a voting body of 200-plus members, which includes all of the current offensive line coaches at the Division I/FBS level, as well as former players, coaches, colleagues of Coach Moore, and a few qualified media members.
Time Change
The kickoff time for Saturday’s Sun Belt Conference’s Championship Game between No. 17 Louisiana and No. 11 Coastal Carolina has been moved to 2:30 p.m. and will now be broadcast on ESPN. The game was originally scheduled for 11 a.m.
The game will be UL’s fourth appearance on ESPN, with the Ragin’ Cajuns owning a 2-1 record in those games this season with victories over Iowa State and Appalachian State.