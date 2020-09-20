Cajuns maintain confidence despite falling behind by 2 touchdowns

ATLANTA — The Ragin’ Cajuns didn’t panic when facing a two-touchdown deficit on the road Saturday.
Early in the third quarter, No. 19 UL Lafayette found itself not only trailing Georgia State, 21-7, but the offense had only 246 total yards and senior quarterback Levi Lewis had just thrown his second interception of the game.
Yet, Lewis and the Cajuns never lost confidence.
“We know each other,” Lewis said. “We know what to expect from one another. Keeping our poise. Just staying the course an keep on fighting. We was mad but we knew we couldn’t get too high or too low. We had to stay somewhere in the middle.”
The Ragin’ Cajuns would go on to score 27 points in the second half and overtime, while winning their Sun Belt Conference opener 34-31.
“To be honest we don’t look at the scoreboard,” said cornerback Mekhi Gardner who had an interception in the win. “The scoreboard doesn’t matter to us. We just step up and do our part. What we comes after that comes after that.”
Dillon didn’t make the trip
UL Lafayette senior pass rusher Joe Dillon didn’t make the trip to Atlanta. The all-conference Cajuns star was kept at home for an undisclosed sickness.
“Very unfortunate that Joe had an illness and was unable to join our team,” Cajuns coach Billy Napier said afterwards. “We will reassess Joe when we get back. We felt like it was the right thing to do to not bring him with us.”
Cajun Notes
The win marked UL Lafayette’s first victory in an overtime game since a 31-28 win over Troy in 2005 ... true freshman wide receiver Dontae Fleming led the Cajuns with four receptions for 81 yards ... former Catholic High star Peter LeBlanc had four catches for 48 yards.
Quote of the Day
“We found a way to win on the road against a really good football team. It wasn’t a perfect day by no means in any phase. But to have the resolve to get some stops on the defense — some of the stops on defense in the second half were critical — and to find a way to win in overtime.” — Cajuns coach Billy Napier