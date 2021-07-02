One day after the NCAA announced its college athletes will have the opportunity to benefit from their name, image and likeness, University of Louisiana senior quarterback Levi Lewis and Lafayette Travel announced they will enter into an NIL agreement to promote its EatLafayette campaign showcasing the area’s locally owned restaurants.
The agreement, which was agreed to late Wednesday night, is believed to be one of the first, if not the first in the state of Louisiana, and one of the first in the country.
“I am excited to announce my first partnership with Lafayette Travel and EatLafayette to promote our areas locally owned restaurants,” Lewis said in a prepared statement. “Blessed to represent the world’s best cuisine in the Acadiana region. The Culture is real. It feels great to be leading the way in this brand new NIL reality and showing what is possible here in Lafayette.”
As part of the agreement, Lewis will act as an Athletic Ambassador, visiting 10 locally-owned restaurants and leveraging his role as a social media influencer to encourage others to join him in participating in the summer-long EatLafayette campaign, according to Lafayette Travel. He will also push the EatLafayette passport, encouraging diners to check in at a locally owned restaurant for a chance to win a three-night stay in Nashville, including airfare.
“I have watched this process play out in the national media and wanted to be among the first to honor it in a trustworthy manner. My mind kept coming back to Levi. I couldn’t think of a better person or athlete than Levi Lewis for us to partner with on this historic occasion. As a graduate of the University of Louisiana and a lifelong fan who started going to games with his Young Ragin Cajun card at an early age, I recognize the importance of our University and its athletic department’s success to the overall success of our community. The NIL is now a new reality. In my opinion, it is important that our athletes and future athletes know that they can benefit from the program here in Lafayette and Acadiana. I’m proud that Levi entrusted us with this first of undoubtedly many opportunities to come. I know he will represent us well. Geaux Cajuns!” said Ben Berthelot, President & CEO of the Lafayette Convention and Visitors Commission.
LSU senior quarterback Myles Brennan and junior cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. both were among state athletes taking advantage of the new NLI agreement. Stingley said via Twitter “Can’t wait to show you what I have cooking with @walk_ons #staytuned!!!”
Brennan tweeted “Very excited to start working with some amazing companies to help them achieve their dreams as I am working very hard everyday to achieve mine. As always, Geaux Tigers!”
LSU also sponsored a video billboard message in New York entitled “NILSU” on Wednesday.
According to a prepared statement from the NCAA, governance bodies in all three divisions on Wednesday adopted a uniform interim policy suspending NCAA name, image and likeness rules for all incoming and current student-athletes in all sports.
“This is an important day for college athletes since they all are now able to take advantage of name, image and likeness opportunities,” NCAA President Mark Emmert said in the statement. “With the variety of state laws adopted across the country, we will continue to work with Congress to develop a solution that will provide clarity on a national level. The current environment — both legal and legislative — prevents us from providing a more permanent solution and the level of detail student-athletes deserve.”
The policy provides the following guidance to college athletes, recruits, their families and member schools:
• Individuals can engage in NIL activities that are consistent with the law of the state where the school is located. Colleges and universities may be a resource for state law questions.
• College athletes who attend a school in a state without an NIL law can engage in this type of activity without violating NCAA rules related to name, image and likeness.
• Individuals can use a professional services provider for NIL activities.
• Student-athletes should report NIL activities consistent with state law or school and conference requirements to their school.
“Today, NCAA members voted to allow college athletes to benefit from name, image and likeness opportunities, no matter where their school is located,” said Division I Board of Directors chair Denise Trauth, president at Texas State. “With this interim solution in place, we will continue to work with Congress to adopt federal legislation to support student-athletes.”
While opening name, image and likeness opportunities to student-athletes, the policy in all three divisions preserves the commitment to avoid pay-for-play and improper inducements tied to choosing to attend a particular school. Those rules remain in effect.
“The new policy preserves the fact college sports are not pay-for-play,” said Division II Presidents Council chair Sandra Jordan, chancellor at the University of South Carolina Aiken. “It also reinforces key principles of fairness and integrity across the NCAA and maintains rules prohibiting improper recruiting inducements. It’s important any new rules maintain these principles.”
Division III Presidents Council chair Fayneese Miller, president at Hamline, said the Association will continue to work with Congress to develop a national law that will help colleges and universities, student-athletes and their families better navigate the name, image and likeness landscape.
“The new interim policy provides college athletes and their families some sense of clarity around name, image and likeness, but we are committed to doing more,” Miller said. “We need to continue working with Congress for a more permanent solution.”
The temporary policy will remain in place until federal legislation or new NCAA rules are adopted. With the NIL interim policy, schools and conferences may choose to adopt their own additional policies. Click here to access educational materials.