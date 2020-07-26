LAFAYETTE — Levi Lewis continues to rack up preseason accolades.
The latest honor for the University of Louisiana at Lafayette senior quarterback was being named to the 2020 Maxwell Award Preseason Watch List. The Maxwell Award is presented annually to the most outstanding player in college football.
The Maxwell Award honor is just the latest for the Ragin’ Cajuns star signal caller. Lewis has already been recognized as one of the top quarterbacks entering the season as he was recently been named to the Davey O’Brien Preseason Watch List — and the first UL Lafayette star named to that list since Terrance Broadway in 2014.
Lewis has also earned second-team honors from both the Lindy’s Sports Preseason All-Sun Belt Teams and Phil Steele’s Preseason All-Sun Belt Conference Teams.
The Baton Rouge native is coming off a season in which he started all 14 games, threw for 3,050 yards and 26 touchdowns, both of which were UL single-season school records. Lewis would go on to lead the Ragin’ Cajuns to an historic 11-win season capped with a 27-17 victory over Miami (Ohio) in the 2020 LendingTree Bowl, where Lewis earned Most Valuable Player honors.
Lewis enters his final season ranked ninth in program history with 4,012 career passing yards and fourth in total passing touchdowns with 35.
UL Lafayette is scheduled to open the 2020 season on Saturday, Sept. 5, when it welcomes in-state foe McNeese State to Cajun Field.
Men’s Basketball
Men’s basketball coach Bob Marlin has added his third Division I transfer to the roster for the 2020-21 season on Friday with Jacobi Gordon officially signing with the Ragin’ Cajuns.
The Houston native played two seasons at Cal of the Pac-12 and will have two years of eligibility remaining. In two seasons with the Golden Bears, Gordon played in 36 career games, including 24 as a freshman in 2018-19. Gordon appeared in 12 games due to injury in 2019-20.
“We are excited to add another team-first guy in Jacobi Gordon,” Marlin said. “His versatility, size, and ability to score will mesh well with our group. We had some rapport with him as a player from his prep days in Houston and he made a great impression on us during this recruiting process. He’s an experienced young man after spending two years at Cal (Berkeley) and will add great value to our team.”
Gordon was rated as the No. 5 prospect in the state of Texas coming out of high school, the 6-foot-7 Gordon joins a group of newcomers that includes early signee Michael Thomas (Lake Charles), prepster Isaiah Richards (Brooklyn, New York), junior college All-American Brayan Au (Nuevo Casas Grande, Mexico) and Division I transfers Theo Akwuba (Montgomery, Alabama/Portland) and Devin Butts (Macon, Georgia/Mississippi State).