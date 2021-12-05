LAFAYETTE — The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns are headed to New Orleans for bowl season.
Louisiana accepted an invitation Sunday to play in the R&L Carriers New Orleans Bowl inside the Caesar’s Superdome on Saturday, Dec. 18. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m.
Louisiana (12-1) will take on future Sun Belt Conference member Marshall (7-5) in the bowl game.
The Ragin’ Cajuns will be making their sixth appearance in the New Orleans Bowl.
“I can’t think of a better city to culminate a record-breaking season for this football team than New Orleans,” UL Director of Athletics Bryan Maggard said. “So we very much look forward to taking on the Thunder Herd from Marshall, a future conference foe, in the New Orleans Bowl.”
Louisiana won its first four trips to the New Orleans Bowl defeating San Diego State (32-30 in 2011), East Carolina (43-34 in 2012), Tulane (24-21 in 2013) and Nevada (16-3 in 2014).
The wins over San Diego State and Tulane were later vacated due to NCAA violations under former head coach Mark Hudspeth.
Louisiana lost its last appearance to Southern Miss (28-21 in 2016).
Marshall meanwhile Is playing in a bowl game for the fifth straight season. The Thundering Herd have dropped their last two bowl games to Buffalo (17-10 in the 2020 Camellia Bowl) and to UCF (48-25 in the 2019 Gasparilla Bowl).
The bowl game announcement caps a busy weekend for the program.
Louisiana defeated Appalachian State 24-16 in the Sun Belt Conference Championship Game on Saturday at Cajun Field, and then promoted assistant coach and former Cajuns star Michael Desormeaux to head coach on Sunday.
The Ragin’ Cajuns also rose to No. 23 in the College Football Playoff rankings, No. 16 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll and No. 17 in the AMWAY Coaches Poll on Sunday.