Cajuns headed to LSU softball regional

LAFAYETTE — For the third time in five years, the University of Louisiana softball team will travel one hour east for an NCAA Regional.
When the 64-team field for the NCAA Tournament was released on Sunday night, the Ragin' Cajuns officially found out that they will once again play in the Baton Rouge Regional.
The LSU Tigers were awarded one of the 16 regional sites, and will welcome the University of Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, George Washington Colonials and McNeese Cowgirls to Tiger Park.
The Ragin' Cajuns played in the 2017 and 2019 Baton Rouge Regionals, as the team went a combined 2-3 against LSU.
The two programs have also faced off four times the last two seasons, with LSU winning three of the contests and two of those by a single run.
The Baton Rouge Regional will begin Friday with LSU (32-19) hosting (34-24) at 3 p.m. The Ragin' Cajuns (44-10) will play George Washington (37-9) at 5:30 p.m.
The Ragin' Cajuns enter NCAA Regional play having routed the South Alabama Jaguars 15-3 in the Sun Belt Conference Championship Game on Saturday. The victory was the program's 16th SBC Tournament championship.