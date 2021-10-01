Cajuns head to South Alabama in search of missing ground game

LAFAYETTE — Where has the Ragin’ Cajuns’ dominant and consistent rushing attack gone?
A week after breaking out with 310 rushing yards in a victory at home against Ohio, Louisiana (which had been held to under 100 yards rushing in its first two games) slid back with its ground game. The team managed only 129 yards against a Georgia Southern squad that entered the game surrendering 172 rushing yards per contest.
Despite that performance, fourth-year head coach Billy Napier isn’t concerned.
“We’ve got a pretty track record around here at running back and rushing the football,” Napier said. “We are going to continue with our plan. I think we can block them better, I think we can play better on the edges, we can play with better footwork and eye discipline and be more decisive at running back. I think our quarterback can make better decisions when it comes to these run pass options.”
In the team’s first four games, the Ragin’ Cajuns have accumulated 605 yards on the ground, averaged 4.1 yards per carry and 151.3 rushing yards per game. Those are respectable numbers (sixth best in the Sun Belt Conference) but when compared to last season’s first four games, there is a significant dip.
In the first four games of 2020, the Ragin’ Cajuns rolled up 742 rushing yards, averaged 5.75 yards per carry and 185.5 yards per game. The team also rushed over 100 yards in each game and even eclipsed more than 230 yards twice during that span. In comparison this season, the Ragin’ Cajuns have eclipsed 100 yards only twice.
“This is a team sport and it is a team game,” Napier said. “When you rush the ball effectively all of the players contribute to that. I think when we have plays when our 11 players do what they are supposed to do, and when those are running plays and the ball gets handed off typically the guy carrying the ball has success.”
“I think we just have to continue building on what we are doing,” running back TJ Wisham said. “We get better at the small details, execute the small details then the big picture will definitely open up. The running game it’s not nice, it’s not easy and it’s not wide open. We have shown flashes now it is time to do it consistently.”
The Ragin’ Cajuns will look to have more consistent success this Saturday when Louisiana (3-1, 1-0 SBC) takes on South Alabama (3-0, 0-0 SBC). Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
The Ragin’ Cajuns — who have won five straight in the series — will face a stiff challenge in getting the ground going, as the offensive line will be without starting left tackle Carlos Rubio. Napier announced on Wednesday that Rubio has suffered an ACL and MCL tear and is out for the season. Also out for the season is backup guard Tyler Brown, backup tackle and former Erath High star Jax Harrington and starting kicker Kenneth Almendares.
Louisiana starting left guard Ken Marks will slide over to left tackle and AJ Gillie will start at left guard — just as the Ragin’ Cajuns did in the first two games of the season when Rubio was sidelined.
The other challenge is Saturday’s opponent.
“I think the big thing here is going to be what does that two-deep look like,” Napier said. “How do we practice with the players from a development standpoint?”
South Alabama enters the game with the SBC’s top ranked rushing defense giving up only 43.8 yards per game and 1.5 yards per carry.
“I do think statistically they are first in the country in third down defense,” Napier said. “They are 18th in scoring defense and fourth in rushing defense in the country. I think they have allowed 7, 19 and 21. They have allowed 258, 370 and 297. So they are playing good defense.”
So what is the key for the Ragin’ Cajuns? Starting strong.
“It’s always important for us to get a fast start,” Wisham said. “That’s one of the challenges that Coach Napier has for us every week and that’s one of the challenges that we have for each other. That is going to be our goal every week, this week included.”