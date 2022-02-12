LAFAYETTE — Bob Marlin didn’t have an answer.
The longtime Louisiana men’s basketball coach sat behind the microphone inside the Cajundome for the postgame press conference following his team’s 80-77 overtime defeat to UT Arlington.
In the Ragin’ Cajuns’ eighth defeat in their last 10 games, Marlin’s team committed 21 turnovers which resulted in 24 points for the Mavericks. That is the 10th time this season that Louisiana has committed at least 18 turnovers in a contest.
When asked about how to correct the team’s turnover issues, Marlin didn’t know how to fix that.
“I have no idea,” said Marlin, who is in his 12th season at the helm of the Ragin’ Cajuns. “I have tried everything in my arsenal. I’ve been doing this a long time and I have never had a group like this. It’s frustrating to them and its frustrating to the coaching staff. We have not taken care of the basketball and we have made poor choices. We have to play better from that standpoint.”
Louisiana started the game strong as Jordan Brown opened the game with a crowd-pleasing dunk which sparked a 7-2 run for the Ragin’ Cajuns. The Mavericks responded by taking advantage of turnovers by the Ragin’ Cajuns as a David Azore jumper and a Javon Levi layup quickly made it a one-point game.
With less than eight minutes left in the half, Louisiana (10-13, 5-8 SBC) managed to push the lead up to seven points three times in the first half, each time from Brown scoring, but UTA always had an answer as the Mavericks took advantage of the Ragin’ Cajuns miscues.
UTA scored 24 points in the first half off of 11 turnovers by Louisiana.
“In the first half we were up 25-18 and we missed a three to go up by 10 and we started throwing passes that we didn’t need to make,” said Marlin, who’s team entered the game averaging 16.3 turnovers per game. “We were trying to make the spectacular play instead of making the basketball play.”
“The biggest thing for us is the unforced turnovers,” said Theo Akwuba who had 14 points and 9 rebounds in the loss. “We have to limit the turnovers we do on ourselves. We keep shooting ourselves in the foot.”
With 2:04 left in the half, UTA tied the game on an alleyoop dunk by Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu. Both teams went cold in the final few minutes but Louisiana managed to hold a 33-29 halftime lead after Akwuba made a pair of free throws.
Louisiana pushed its lead up to as many as six to start the second half but UTA wasted little time and tied the game with a three by Azore and another dunk by Akobundu-Ehiogu. The Mavericks then claimed the lead with a three-pointer by Jack Hoiberg.
The two teams would continue to battle back-and-forth for the remainder of the second half, as neither team had a lead of more than three points in the final 16 minutes of the game.
“I thought we played hard this afternoon but we didn’t have enough to finish,” Marlin said. “It boils down to the missed block outs on the defensive end and turnovers. Those two things got us.”
A jumper near the baseline by Kobe Julien provided the Ragin’ Cajuns with a 70-68 lead with 47 seconds left in regulation. UTA’s Akobundu-Ehiogu answered with a second-chance layup which tied the game. Azore would then steal the ball from Trajan Wesley but the Mavericks’ jumper was blocked by Kentrell Garnett.
Both teams started off overtime cold as neither team scored in the first minute and half of the extra period, Julien got things going with a free throw and then later a jumper.
UTA answered with free throws by Nicolas Elame and then a layup by Shermar Wilson gave the Mavericks the lead.
After a pair of free throws by Akwuba, UTA’s Elame hit a second-chance layup but then Julien hit two free throws. Wilson responded with another layup and with 20.9 seconds left in overtime, the Mavericks held a 78-77 lead.
After a timeout by Marlin, the Ragin’ Cajuns inbounded the ball but as Julien drove to the basket the ball was stolen by Elame who was quickly fouled by Julien. Elame made both free throws to give UTA a 80-77 lead.
Louisiana had one final shot at forcing a second overtime. The Ragin’ Cajuns struggled to get the designated play off as Brayan Ayu’s desperation three-point attempt failed to even hit the backboard.
“That wasn’t what we drew up,” Marlin said. “It was supposed to be for Kentrell. We didn’t execute that right and kind of panicked with the time.”
With four games remaining before the Sun Belt Conference Tournament in Pensacola, the Ragin’ Cajuns still have a chance to get above .500 and build some needed momentum heading into postseason play. Even though Marlin may not have an answer to how to fix the turnovers, Ragin’ Cajuns guard Jalen Dalcourt may have.
“We can’t let turnovers mess us up mentally,” said Dalcourt, who came off the bench to score 11 points. “I feel like that is something we do often and it affects our game. It makes us less aggressive. I feel like we just need to have short term memory and just keep playing through it.”