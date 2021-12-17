Cajuns glad for bowl week preparations, put distractions behind them

NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns are hoping to leave the distractions behind in Lafayette.
In the weeks since winning the program’s first outright Sun Belt Conference Championship, Louisiana has experienced a plethora of distractions, including Billy Napier boarding a plane for the University of Florida, and former Catholic High and Ragin’ Cajuns star Michael Desormeaux being announced as the new head coach.
Then there were numerous Ragin’ Cajun staffers who departed the program to join Napier in Gainesville, finals weeks for the student-athletes and of course National Signing Day on Wednesday.
Having an actual game to prepare for this week has been welcomed.
“It’s finally time for us to get back to ball,” Desormeaux said. “There have been a lot of different things going on, a lot of distractions going on. We are excited to get the focus on the New Orleans Bowl and play a really good team in Marshall.”
Louisiana (12-1) plays Marshall (7-5) in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl inside the Caesars Superdome on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m.
With Desormeaux’s staff still not finalized, there had been concern among fans about who would be handling what duties for bowl week. Desormeaux tried to put those worries at ease on Monday.
For the bowl game, Tim Leger will serve as offensive coordinator, analyst and former McNeese and ULM coach Matt Viator will be up in the booth coaching the quarterbacks, while Matt Bergeron will work as running backs coach.
Wes Neighbors meanwhile will serve as the defensive coordinator and Mike Giuliani will lead the outside linebackers group.
“We’ve got a good plan,” Desormeaux said. “We’ve got a bunch of people that did not miss a beat. I ask them to do some things that they don’t normally have to do — a little bit more than they normally have to do — and everybody’s done it with a smile on their face and worked really hard at it.
“You’re not going to get any excuses from us about anything,” Desormeaux added. “We’re going to get ready to go play the game.”
Desormeaux’s team will be facing a Marshall team averaging 34 points and 471 yards of offense per game.
Thundering Herd quarterback Grant Wells (3,433 yards, 16 TD, 7 rushing TD) and wide receiver Corey Gammage (69 receptions, 828 yards) can hurt teams through the air, but the team’s offense is led by its rushing attack. Running back Ali Rasheen leads the team in rushing with 1,241 yards and 20 touchdowns on the ground.
“They’ve got some good pieces in places on offense,” Desormeaux said. “They’ve got the quarterback who was freshman of the year last year. They have two outside receivers that have big play capabilities and they got a really, really good running back that is the catalyst for the whole thing.”
Marshall’s defense, which is coached by former McNeese head coach Lance Guidry, is giving up only 22.8 points and 385.3 yards per game and is aggressive with its pass rush, having recorded 38 sacks.
“Defensively they are long,” Desormeaux said. “They’ve got a lot of length and size. They are very aggressive in what they do. They are well coached.”
Louisiana will also be taking on Marshall without two key players in All-America kick returner-running back Chris Smith (knee) and defensive tackle Tayland Humphrey (undisclosed reason) are sidelined for the bowl game.
Even with the injuries, and two weeks worth of distractions, Desormeaux is confident his team will be focused and ready to win its 13th straight game Saturday night in the Superdome.
“We’ve got a bunch of competitors in our building,” Desormeaux said. “From coaches to players to the support staff, everybody wants to compete. This gives us an opportunity to go out there and compete.
“At the beginning of the year you set out with a bunch of goals, and finishing in the Top 25 was one of those. Our team knows that is on the line.”