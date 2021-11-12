Cajuns get extra rest, come back sharp in preparation for Troy

LAFAYETTE — Billy Napier gave his team a little R&R.
After Louisiana rallied in the second half to beat Georgia State 21-17 last Thursday, the fourth-year Ragin’ Cajuns football coach opted to give his team the weekend off.
Those two days of rest and recuperation appear to have paid off.
“You always anticipate them being a little rusty coming back but they were really sharp on Monday and Tuesday,” Napier said after Wednesday’s practice. “In general, I have been very pleased with the team’s attitude and approach.”
The Ragin’ Cajuns will need to have the right approach this week when the team travels six-plus hours east to take on a formidable Sun Belt Conference foe. No. 24 Louisiana (8-1, 6-0 SBC) plays at Troy (5-4, 3-2 SBC) on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m.
“Overall, this group is a very capable group,” Napier said. “It’s always a tough place to go play. A lot of history, a lot of tradition there in that setting. We’re going to have to play really good complementary football here.”
Troy has turned around its season.
After falling to ULM 29-16 back on Sept. 25 to fall 2-2 on the season, Troy played tough in a 23-14 loss at South Carolina and then won three of its next four games.
“This team is very capable,” Napier said. “They almost beat South Carolina too. They have played really good teams in some tight games and certainly have some quality wins.”
For Troy third-year coach Chip Lindsey, this Saturday’s game is an opportunity to pull out a win over a nationally-ranked team. Troy had an opportunity earlier this season to do that but came up short in a 35-28 loss to Coastal Carolina.
“It’s going to be a test for us,” Lindsey said. “We are very aware of that and we know they are going to bring a very good football team in here and we are going to have to play our very best to win.”
The Trojans are led by their defense which is anchored by SBC Preseason Defensive Player of the Year Carlton Martial who leads the conference with 92 tackles.
Troy’s defense leads the SBC in interceptions (14), sacks (34), rushing defense (114.7 yards) and overall defense (315.7 yards).
“The big thing that stands out is that they are put together the right way,” Napier said. “They have exceptional personnel on defense. In the front, the linebackers and in the secondary. They are really athletic, have great speed and are physical. They tackle well and they create a lot of takeaways.”
Troy’s defense will be tested by Louisiana’s offense. The Ragin’ Cajuns enter this game averaging 30.70 points, 425.7 yards per game and 201 rushing yards per game.
“They were a very good football team in 2019,” said Lindsey whose team lost 53-3 to Louisiana in 2019. “They look to be a very similar team. Billy obviously does a great job offensively giving you different looks and formations. They are going to do what they do running it and the quarterback is an outstanding player who makes really good decisions.”