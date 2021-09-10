LAFAYETTE — The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns defense went back to work on the fundamentals this week.
The Ragin’ Cajuns defense gave up 435 total yards, including 170 on the ground, in a humbling 38-18 defeat to the Texas Longhorns. Tackling was a glaring issue as Heisman Trophy candidate Bijan Robinson picked up 63 yards after contact, and forced 12 broken/missed tackles.
“We are going to be doing a lot of fundamental things,” safety Brandon Bishop said. “Back to the basic things — tackling, progression and little technique things that carry a lot of weight.”
The Ragin’ Cajuns defense is hoping that approach will help them bounce back in Saturday’s home opener against the Nicholls State Colonels. Kickoff at Cajun Field is set for 6 p.m.
Louisiana fourth-year head coach Billy Napier was blunt about what his defense failed to do on the road in Austin, but is also confident that the miscues can be fixed.
“It’s leverage, it’s fundamentals, and it’s gap integrity,” Napier said. “There is no question, any average fan could tell that they had some really good skill players in space that caused some issues for us. But we also believe in our players. We certainly know if they use better technique or better angle or better leverage that they can get the guy on the ground.”
The Ragin’ Cajuns defense will have to do that without one of their starters on defense as linebacker Ferrod Gardner has been ruled out for Saturday’s contest with an ankle injury suffered during the Texas game. Kris Moncrief and Jourdan Quibodeaux will be looked to fill that void.
“All of those guys have played in games in the past,” Napier said. “They did some good things. There was some production. There are some things we can do better there but we have a lot of confidence in that group.”
The Ragin’ Cajuns defense will be tasked with stopping Nicholls star quarterback Lindsey Scott Jr.
The former Zachary High star, who played at LSU, junior college and Missouri before arriving at Nicholls, was a dual threat for the Colonels during the spring season.
In seven games, Scott passed for 1,684 yards and 18 touchdowns to only seven interceptions, while completing 58.14 percent of his passes. Scott also rushed for 557 yards, averaging 6.1 yards per carry, and six touchdowns.
“He’s a really good player,” Napier said. “He has been making plays all the way back to high school when I scouted him. He is an accurate passer. He’s got good arm talent. He’s got understanding of their system and he can make plays with his feet.
“There is no question that his ability to extend the play, break the pocket and the quarterback designed run game is going to be a big part of the challenge on Saturday night.”
For those Ragin’ Cajuns defensive players that got pushed around in the second half, they can’t wait to turn the page on the Texas loss.
“We were ready to get back after a loss like that,” Bishop said. “We are ready to redeem ourselves.”