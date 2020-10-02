Cajuns’ game at App State postponed because of COVID-19

LAFAYETTE — The University of Louisiana at Lafayette football team will have to wait a little bit longer before getting that first victory against Appalachian State.
The Ragin’ Cajuns and have Mountaineers have faced off eight times, including the past two Sun Belt Conference Championship games. App State has come out as the victor all eight times but the Ragin’ Cajuns have seemed to close the gap losing by only 7 points in last year’s title game.
The two teams were set to face off in Boone, North Carolina, on Wednesday but that matchup has now been officially postponed due to COVID-19 tests and contact tracing within App State’s program.
“We are disappointed for our football program, but are certainly supportive and understanding of Appalachian State’s response to this situation,” UL Lafayette Director of Athletics Bryan Maggard said. “The health and safety of all involved is of the highest importance.”
The Ragin’ Cajuns (3-0, 2-0 SBC) will now try to find an opponent to play on Saturday, Oct. 10. UL Lafayette could move up its already scheduled games against Coastal Carolina, South Alabama or UAB to that weekend as all three programs currently do not have games scheduled for that week.
“We certainly would prefer to play on the 10th,” Ragin’ Cajuns coach Billy Napier said. “Certainly, we would not like to go 21 days without a game. I think it would be a challenge to motivate and keep the focus and attention of the players. So playing on the 10th would benefit us and certainly those are part of the conversation we’re having at this point and time.”
The matchup between UL Lafayette and Appalachian State will now be played on either Friday, Dec. 4, or Saturday, Dec. 5.
McCaskill, Snyder honored
The Ragin’ Cajuns had two players earn Sun Belt Conference honors this week.
Linebacker Lorenzo McCaskill was selected as the SBC Defensive Player of the Week after he posted 14 tackles in the 20-18 win over Georgia Southern. The 6-foot, 223-pound McCaskill has record double-digit tackle performances which makes him the only player in the league to record 10-or-more tackles in all of his games this season.
Kicker Nate Snyder was named SBC Special Teams Player of the Week after hitting the game-winning 53-yard field goal as time expired.
Snyder’s kick was the fourth-longest field goal in Ragin’ Cajuns history.
It’s the third straight week the Ragin’ Cajuns had two players receiving league honors.
Solomon named Campbell finalist
Ragin’ Cajuns redshirt senior safety Cameron Solomon has been named one of 199 semifinalists for the William V. Campbell Trophy.
The award recognizes an individual as the absolute best football scholar-athlete in the nation for his combined academic success, football performance and exemplary leadership.
Solomon, who was an 2018-19 Sun Belt Academic Honor Roll member and currently holds a 3.212 GPA, has been active in the community, helping with the Boys and Girls Club and Feeding Children Everywhere, among others.
Solomon has played in 27 games in his career and has been credited with 51 total tackles in his three years at UL Lafayette.