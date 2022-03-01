LAFAYETTE — The schedule for the first season of the Michael Desormeaux era has been finalized.
The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns unveiled their 2022 football schedule on Tuesday, and the slate features five Saturday home games at Cajun Field and a road trip to Tallahassee to take on Florida State.
Louisiana opens the season with three straight non-conference games against Southeastern Louisiana (Sept. 3) and Eastern Michigan (Sept. 10), which will both be played at Cajun Field. Those two games will be followed by a road trip to Rice (Sept. 17).
The Sun Belt Conference portion of the schedule consists of three home and three road division games, with one home game and one road game against a non-division opponent.
Louisiana will kick off SBC play on the road at ULM (Sept. 24), and then return home for homecoming against South Alabama (Oct. 1).
A rematch of the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl is next up when Louisiana travels to Huntington, West Virginia, to take on new SBC member Marshall (Oct. 12).
Louisiana will conclude its October schedule with a home game against Arkansas State (Oct. 22), and a Thursday matchup at Southern Miss (Oct. 27).
Louisiana will then open up November by hosting Troy (Nov. 5) and Georgia Southern (Nov. 10), before ending the season with two-straight road games at Florida State (Nov. 19) and Texas State (Nov. 26).
The kickoff times and television stations will be announced at a later date.