Cajuns find a way to win

MOBILE, Alabama — Billy Napier couldn't help but smirk a little.
The rain had been falling steadily for more than three hours inside Hancock Whitney Stadium on Saturday night, but had finally subsided a few minutes prior to the Ragin' Cajuns head football coach walking back onto the field after addressing his team.
Napier's smirk was not rain related but was instead due to his team having survived a scare on the road with a 20-18 victory over South Alabama.
"It ain't pretty but the Ragin' Cajuns are finding ways to win," Napier said afterwards. "The collective effort of the offense, defense and special teams. I am proud of the kids."
Louisiana (4-1, 2-0 SBC) didn't appear that it would be in an adverse situation early on during Saturdays' game.
The Ragin' Cajuns scored first as Chris Smith took the opening kickoff and returned it 87 yards. Smith would cap off the opening drive by scoring a 10-yard rushing touchdown a few plays later. Louisiana would add to its lead in the first quarter with a four-play, 57-yard drive as senior quarterback Levi Lewis ran for a 22-yard touchdown.
The Ragin' Cajuns would rush for 225 yards against the Sun Belt Conferece's top ranked rushing defense, and needed only 33 carries to accomplish the feat. In fact, 11 of those 33 carries (really only 30 after removing the kneel downs) went for double-digit yardage.
The Ragin' Cajuns looked ready to add to the lead early in the second quarter but the drive stalled and Nate Synder missed the 43-yard field goal attempt.
South Alabama failed to capitalize on the miss as the Jaguars actually attempted a fake punt from their own 34-yard line. The Ragin' Cajuns took advantage of the short field and added to its lead with a 15-yard touchdown run by Emani Bailey. Synder's extra point attempt was no good but Louisiana held a 20-0 lead.
After being held to three yards on their first two drives and then turning it over on downs on the third possession, South Alabama (3-1, 0-1 SBC) finally produced a scoring drive before halftime.
Jaguars quarterback Jake Bentley orchestrated an 11-play, 60-yard touchdown drive that took 5:09 off the clock. Bryan Hill powered his way in from one yard out but the extra point attempt was blocked by Louisiana's Kendall Wilkerson.
"We work a field-goal block," former Catholic High star Zi'Yon Hill said. "That's something we're big on. We work that a lot. We prepare for it. We prepared for the situation. We got enough pressure and we came out victorious, but shout-out to South Al for a great game."
The Ragin' Cajuns were able to get down the field and get into field goal range but Synder missed the 42-yard attempt as the clock expired. For the game, Synder — starting for the injured Kenneth Almendares — missed two field goals and one extra point.
“We just weren’t able to put much together,” Napier said of the missed opportunities in the first half. "In the second quarter, we missed two field goals and a PAT. We had a chance to create some momentum and we were just sputtering, missing a field goal, moving it a little bit and missing a field goal. All of a sudden we look up going into the locker room and it’s a game.”
South Alabama managed to cut into that lead on its second possession of the second half.
The Jaguars went 78 yards on seven plays as Hill once again capped the drive, this time with a two-yard touchdown run. The extra point attempt boinked off the upright.
While South Alabama's offense was waking up, Louisiana's had gone into a second-half slumber.
In the final two quarters, the Ragin' Cajuns had only four possessions and three of them ended with punts, the other in a lost fumble by Montrell Johnson. Despite running the ball extremely well in the first half, Louisina opted to run the ball only 10 times in the second half.
"We ran it well at times, but then they made it a little harder," Napier said. "I felt like coming in, we needed to throw it because of how they (USA) play. The conditions affected that at times, but overall I felt like we needed to throw it to move it consistently."
"We just had to even our rush lanes," said South Alabama outside linebacker Chris Henderson, who recovered the Johnson fumble. "We kept rushing past the level of the quarterback and gave him lanes to escape through. We made some adjustments on defense and held them in check."
That fumble recovery by Henderson would lead to points for the Jaguars.
Aided by a fake punt that netted them 38 yards, South Alabama scored another touchdown as Bentley rushed it from one yard out on fourth and goal. Hill sacked Bentley on the 2-point conversion attempt to keep it 20-18.
"It was good pressure all the way across," said Hill, who had one sack and two tackles for a loss in the game. "I challenged the players on the sideline. I told them to 'show up, that's all I need from ya'll is effort' and I feel like that is what they gave on that play."
After another punt by the Ragin' Cajuns, the Jaguars got to work.
Bentley connected with Jalen Tolbert for a 61-yard completion but the drive stalled near the goal line. Instead of kicking the field goal, South Alabama went for it on fourth-and-one from the four-yard line. Louisiana was able to pressure Bentley enough that his pass to the tight end hit the turf.
"It was a 'go' scenario for us," South Alabama first-year coach Kane Wommack said. "We were going to score a touchdown in that situation. You have to think of it like this. You're over four minutes to go (in the game) and you're giving one of the best offenses in our league with a very experienced quarterback with three timeouts left and all the time in the world, plus they are going to go for every single fourth down (from that point on), which totally changes the outcome of the game if we kick a field goal right there."
The Ragin' Cajuns punted yet again and gave the Jaguars the ball with 3:20 left on the clock.
Bentley once again guided them down the field with the vertical passing attack as he completed a 34-yard pass to Jalen Wayne. Bentley finished the game completing 19-of-29 passes for 243 yards.
"The play-pass, seven-man protection where they had a little time and threw it vertically, that’s where we had issues, but the typical drop-back, five-out empty game, we did a nice job of rushing the passer," Napier said. "That was part of the plan. You’ve got to give hats off to the quarterback now. The Bentley kid threw the vertical shots. I mean, how many did he hit in the game? Absolute strikes."
South Alabama managed to get into field goal range for Diego Gunjarda to kick the game-winning 37-yard attempt. The kick missed the mark to the right by less than four inches.
Despite having kicking issues of their own, not scoring any points in the second half, being outgained by 104 yards and giving up two touchdown drives in the final two quarters, the Ragin' Cajuns still managed to pull out the win.
"They play through adversity," Napier said. "It's almost like they expect to win. There’s a poise regardless of what people think is going on, they line up and play and find different ways to win. I’m proud of our players in terms of how they handled the adversity of the second half."