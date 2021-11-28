Cajuns extend win streak, finish unbeaten in SBC with record 11th win

LAFAYETTE — The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns made more history on Saturday.
With Saturday’s 21-16 win over in-state rival ULM, No. 23 Louisiana extended its record winning streak to 11 games. The Ragin’ Cajuns’ 11 regular season victories are also a program first, as is going undefeated in Sun Belt Conference play.
At first, Louisiana (11-1, 8-0 SBC) appeared to be putting up points with ease on Saturday.
Ragin’ Cajuns senior quarterback Levi Lewis connected with tight end Neal Johnson down the left sideline on the first offensive play of the game.
That 55-yard reception set up a 20-yard touchdown run by Lewis on the very next play. Lewis completed 13 of 22 passes for 163 yards and rushed for 20 yards on six carries.
ULM’s offense answered with a 15-play, 66-yard drive but the drive stalled. The Warhawks settled for a 26-yard field goal by Calum Sutherland.
Louisiana moved the ball down the field with ease on its second possession. The Ragin’ Cajuns marched down the field for 75 yards on a mere eight plays and capped the drive with some trickery.
Lewis handed it off to running back Chris Smith who then threw a 37-yard touchdown pass to Kyren Lacy.
Louisiana struggled with fourth-down conversions in the game as the Ragin’ Cajuns went 1-of-5 in the game. The first failed fourth-down attempt gave a spark to ULM.
After failing to get the first down on fourth and six at the ULM 38-yard line, ULM scored as Rhett Rodriguez found Boogie Knight, who took advantage of Brandon Bishop falling down on the turf, for a 46-yard touchdown.
At the break, Louisiana held a 14-10 lead.
Louisiana added to its lead in the third quarter with a four-play, 85-yard scoring drive. Emani Bailey, who had 61 yards on 13 carries, capped the drive with a two-yard touchdown run.
ULM (4-8, 2-6 SBC) did manage to cut into the lead with a late fourth-quarter score.
After Louisiana failed to convert on another fourth down, ULM went 71 yards and finished off the drive with a 12-yard rushing touchdown by Malik Jackson, who led all rushers with 112 rushing yards. Rodriguez’ 2-point pass was no good. That made it 21-16.
The Warhawks attempted the onside kick but Ragin’ Cajuns wide receiver and former Catholic High star Peter LeBlanc recovered it for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Louisiana would take two kneel downs to seal the victory.
Louisiana will now host Appalachian State in the Sun Belt Conference Championship Game next Saturday. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m.