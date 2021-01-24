Cajuns earn Sun Belt sweep of Arkansas State

LAFAYETTE — Less than an hour prior to Saturday’s game between Arkansas State and the University of Louisiana, one of the shot clocks died inside the Cajundome.
That forced the delay of the game by half an hour, and then forced the public address announcer to yell out the time on the shot clock over the loudspeakers.
Not the most optimal conditions for the Ragin’ Cajuns to pick up their first Sun Belt Conference series win, but that is exactly what the home team did with a 77-74 victory.
“It was a challenge for this to happen,” longtime Ragin’ Cajuns coach Bob Marlin said. “We talked about having adversity all season. We got out to a great start and got some great shots.”
“It wasn’t too distracting,” said senior guard Cedric Russell, who had a game-high 14 points. “We were still focused on the task at hand.”
UL (11-4, 5-3 SBC) got on the scoreboard first as Dou Gueye hit a short jumper in the paint. But Gueye got into early foul trouble as he picked up two fouls in the first three minutes of the game.
Without one of their post players in the game, the Ragin’ Cajuns leaned on their perimeter shooting. Jacobi Gordon came off the bench and hit three three-pointers in barely two minutes of game time.
Gordon would go on to score a career-high 14 points on five-for-five shooting, including going four-for-four from beyond the arc.
“I hit the first one and I started to feel it,” Gordon said. “I was locked in from warmups to the time the game started.”
UL maintained a double-digit lead for most of the first half until Arkansas State went on a 10-0 run. With less than two minutes in the first half, the Ragin’ Cajuns’ lead had been trimmed down to 36-27.
UL answered with a hook shot by Theo Akwuba and then a 3-pointer by Ty Harper. At the break, the Ragin’ Cajuns led 41-29 and were shooting 63.6 percent from 3-point range.
“I thought we did a good job of shooting it tonight,” Marlin said. “We shot the ball pretty well from three.”
UL started off the second half strong with a 3-pointer by Russell and later extended the lead to as many as 20 points, but Arkansas State would mount a comeback.
With less than four minutes in the game, the Red Wolves cut the lead to 6 after a Norchard Omier dunk. A few moments later, Christian Willis’ 3-pointer made it a single-possession game.
“We still haven’t played for 40 minutes at home,” Marlin added. “We went in at halftime and talked about winning the second half. We were doing that for a while but it went from 10 to 2 in a hurry.”
In the final minute and half, UL managed to make four of six free throw attempts to hang on for the three-point win.
For the game, the Ragin’ Cajuns shot 68.8 percent from 3-point range, and had five players score in double figures. Russell and Gordon led the way with 14 points each, while Akwuba added 13, Wilson chipped in 12 and Harper had 11 in the victory.
Despite picking up their first SBC series sweep, the Ragin’ Cajuns believe their best basketball still lies ahead.
“We have way more better basketball to still play,” Gordon said. “This will give us a confidence boost heading into the next two series.”