Led by a game-high 25 points by sophomore Mylik Wilson, the University of Louisiana men’s basketball team earned a Sun Belt Conference series split at UT Arlington on Saturday with a 68-51 victory.
UL (9-4, 3-3 SBC) got things started with a jumper by Theo Akuwba but UTA answered with a jumper by Davis Steelman. That's when Cedric Russell stepped up and scored 7 straight points and provided the Ragin' Cajuns with a 9-2 lead.
UTA (7-7, 3-3 SBC) battled back and made it 15-8 after a Jordan Phillips dunk but UL answered with a 3-pointer by Russell.
At the break, UL led 42-26 as Wilson scored 16 of his points in the first half.
With 11:20 left in the second half, UTA cut UL's lead down to single digits after a Grayson Carter layup and then a Shahada Wells free throw. That made it 50-41 in favor of the Ragin' Cajuns.
UL responded with an 11-0 run and UTA was never able to make it a single-digit game again as the Ragin' Cajuns cruised to a 17-point victory.
UTA won Friday night's back-and-forth contest with stellar shooting from both beyond the arc and at the free throw line.
The Mavericks drained 11 3-pointers and went 24 of 28 from the free throw line, including 17 of 18 in the second half, in the 91-86 win over the Ragin' Cajuns.
UTA and UL played through 15 ties and seven lead changes in the first half before the Mavericks built a 40-36 lead at the break.
UTA's Wells scored a career-high 31 points, including scoring 6 points in a decisive 15-3 run in the second half. Phillips came off the bench with 17 points in the win.
UL cut the lead to 2 points twice but after Wilson made it 72-70 with 3:41 left, UTA answer with back-to-back 3-pointers.
UL was led by Russell, who scored 17 points, with Dou Gueye adding 13 and Wilson chipping in 11 points.
UL returns to action next weekend with a two-game SBC home series against Arkansas State. Friday's game will tip at 6 p.m. and Saturday's game will tip at 4 p.m. in the Cajundome.