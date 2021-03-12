LAFAYETTE — For the first time in program history, the University of Louisiana women’s basketball team won the Sun Belt Conference regular season championship.
So it comes at no surprise then that three players from Gary Brodhead’s 2020-21 team would earn all-conference honors.
Ty’Reona Doucet, Brandi Williams and Skyler Goodwin were recognized Thursday as members of the Sun Belt’s All-Conference Teams.
UL’s three honorees marks the first time since 1984 and the first time during the SBC era that the program has had three players earn all-conference honors in the same season.
Doucet earned All-SBC first team honors after ranking third on the Ragin’ Cajuns in scoring (10.7 points) while leading the team in total rebounds (154) and blocks (33). Doucet had three or more blocks in four games, recorded 20 steals and was named the SBC’s Defensive Player of the Year, becoming the first player in Ragin’ Cajuns women’s history to receive that honor.
Williams was selected to the All-SBC second team after she led UL in scoring in league play and the tournament, averaging 12.0 points per game, the 13th-best average in the league, while scoring in double figures 10 times in that stretch, including a career-high 32-point performance at ULM.
Goodwin earned a spot on the All-SBC third team.
Goodwin ranked second on the Ragin’ Cajuns in SBC play by averaging 11.2 points per contest, while grabbing 102 rebounds, good for an average of 6.0 boards per game.
Troy’s Alexus Dye was named SBC Player of the Year, Georgia Southern’s Terren Ward was selected as Freshman of the Year, Troy’s Felmas Koranga was chosen as Newcomer of the Year while Troy’s Chanda Rigby was named as Coach of the Year.
The Ragin’ Cajuns men’s team, meanwhile, had two players receive All-SBC recognition.
UL senior guard Cedric Russell picked up first-team honors on Thursday, while center Theo Akuwba earned second-team honors and was named the SBC Defensive Player of the Year.
The 6-foot-2 Russell, the SBC’s third-leading scorer this season, ended the season ranked 14th nationally in total made 3-pointers (76), 15th in 3-point FG attempts (190), 21st in 3-pointers per game (2.92), 22nd in total field goal attempts (363) and 36th in 3-point FG percentage (40.0).
Akwuba, a University of Portland transfer, led the SBC in blocked shots and was ranked seventh nationally in total blocks (68). The 6-foot-11 post player also ranked 12th in offensive rebounds per game (3.77), 13th in total rebounds (243), 14th in blocks per game (2.64), 19th in double-doubles and 28th in rebounds per game.
Coastal Carolina’s DeVante Jones was named SBC Player of the Year, Arkansas State’s Norchad Omier was selected as Freshman of the Year, South Alabama’s Michael Flowers was chosen as Newcomer of the Year and Texas State’s Terrence Johnson was selected as Coach of the Year.