LAFAYETTE — The Louisiana women and men’s basketball teams each had two players earn All-Sun Belt Conference honors on Monday.
For the women, Ragin’ Cajuns senior Ty’Reona Doucet received All-SBC First Team honors and was selected as the SBC Defensive Player of the Year for the second consecutive season.
Doucet was the Ragin’ Cajuns top player throughout the season, averaging 11.8 points and 8.9 rebounds per game overall, averaging a double-double in SBC play.
Doucet also recorded 42 blocks on the season, which ranked third in the league and 70th in Division I.
Louisiana sophomore Makayia Hallmon, meanwhile, received All-SBC Third Team honors.
Hallmon ranked second on the Ragin’ Cajuns in scoring with 11.7 points per contest and 13.6 points in conference play.
UT Arlington’s Shereka Wright was named SBC Coach of the Year while UTA’s Starr Jacobs was tabbed as SBC Player of the Year.
Other award winners were Arkansas State’s Lauryn Pendleton (SBC Freshman of the Year), App State’s Alexia Allesch (SBC Newcomer of the Year) and Georgia Southern’s Terren Ward (SBC Sixth Woman of the Year).
Louisiana men’s basketball stars Jordan Brown and Kobe Julien earned All-SBC honors.
Brown, who previously played at Nevada and Arizona, was named to the All-SBC Second Team after he led the Ragin’ Cajuns with 15.0 points per game. Brown also led the team, and ranked third in the SBC, with 8.8 rebounds per contest.
Brown’s father Dion also earned All-Southland Conference honors in 1982 for the Ragin’ Cajuns.
Julien, meanwhile, earned All-SBC Third Team honors after averaging 12.7 points per game. Julien also scored 20-plus points five times during the season and totaled 15-plus points in six straight games down the final stretch of the regular season.
Arkansas State’s Norchad Omier was named the SBC Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year. The other award winners were Troy’s Efe Odigie (SBC Newcomer of the Year), Troy’s Duke Deen (SBC Freshman of the Year), Georgia Southern’s Elijah McCadden (SBC Sixth Man of the Year), and Texas State’s Terrence Johnson (SBC Coach of the Year).