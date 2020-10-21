Cajuns drop out of polls, Coastal moves into Top 25

The Ragin’ Cajuns fell out of the Associated Press and USA Today Coaches Polls after a 30-27 midweek loss to Coastal Carolina, with the Chanticleers moving into the Top 25 in both polls following their win.
The Cajuns (2-2) had 40 points in the AP voting and 31 in the Amway Coaches Poll.
Coastal Carolina (4-0) is ranked 25th by the Associated Press and 24th by the coaches.
Clemson (5-0) and Alabama (4-0) remain the top two teams in both polls after Clemson’s 73-7 win over Georgia Tech and Alabama’s 41-24 win over then-No. 3 Georgia. Notre Dame (4-0) moved up a spot in both polls, swapping places with Georgia, now ranked No. 4. Ohio State, which has not started its season yet, is No. 5 in both polls and received two first-place votes in the Coaches Poll.
Rounding out the Top 10 in the AP poll are Oklahoma State (3-0), Texas A&M (3-1), Penn State (0-0), Cincinnati (3-0) and Florida (2-1). In the Coaches Poll it’s Oklahoma Stat, Penn State, Florida, Texas A&M and Cincinnati.
The SEC has only three teams in the the Top 25, all in the Top 10. The Big 10, which opens its season this week, has Ohio State, Penn State, Wisconsin, Michigan and Minnesota in both polls. The Pac 12, which also has not yet played a game, has Oregon and Southern California in both polls. Miami (4-1), North Carolina (2-1), Virginia Tech (3-1) and NC State (4-1) join Clemson in representing the ACC in the polls. The Big 12’s representatives are Oklahoma State, Iowa State and Kansas State.
The Pac 12 is scheduled to play a seven-game, conference-only schedule starting Nov. 7.