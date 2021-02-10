Cajuns dominate All-Sun Belt preseason teams

LAFAYETTE — The Ragin' Cajuns dominated the All-Sun Belt Conference Softball Preseason Teams.
University of Louisiana, a consensus Top 10 ranked team in national preseason polls, was selected as the unanimous favorite to capture the SBC regular season championship and received numerous individual awards.
The Ragin' Cajuns received all 10 of the possible first-place votes in the SBC's Preseason Coaches' Poll.
Summer Ellyson and Alissa Dalton were selected as the All-SBC Preseason Pitcher and Player of the Year, respectively.
Ellyson has notched 50 victories over the past two seasons. After going 39-6 in 2019, Ellyson went 11-1 with a 1.83 ERA during last season which was shortened by COVID-19.
Dalton, the team's starting shortstop past three seasons, hit a career-best .400 average and emerged as one of the nation's leading hitters in two-out situations back in 2019.
Ellyson and Dalton were joined on the 2021 All-SBC Teams by five of their teammates, including catcher Julie Rawls, infielder Kaitlyn Aldernink and outfielder Raina O'Neal. Transfers Jade Gortarez and Ciara Bryan were also selected to the preseason team.
The 2021 All-Sun Belt Preseason Team and Poll were voted upon by each of the league's 10 head coaches.