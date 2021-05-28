Cajuns’ Courtois qualifies for NCAA Outdoor meet

JACKSONVILLE, Florida — University of Louisiana junior Cole Courtois secured his place in next month’s NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in the men’s pole vault to lead the Ragin’ Cajuns during the first day of the NCAA East Preliminary on Wednesday at the University of North Florida’s Hodges Stadium.
Courtois, a 2019 All-American, finished fifth overall in the event after clearing the bar at 17-6 ½ — his best mark in a Ragin’ Cajuns uniform and less than an inch off his personal-best (17-7 ¼) set in 2018 while at Louisiana Tech. The New Iberia native and Westgate High School graduate qualified for the NCAA Track and Field Championships, scheduled for June 9-12 in Eugene, Oregon.
Louisiana’s Yves Cherubin advanced to the quarterfinals in the men’s 110-meter hurdles after clocking a time of 13.73 seconds and finishing 12th overall in the preliminaries.
Chandler Mixon, a Highland Baptist product, finished 28th overall in the men’s pole vault (16-4 ¾) for Louisiana with John Joseph (23-4 ¾) finishing 32nd in the men’s long jump with Obdarius Ware finishing 35th (23-4 ½).
Brock Appiah, who qualified in both the 100-meters and 200-meters, finished 32nd in the 100 (10.37) and 37th in the 200 (21.19) with Nathan Fergusson placing 26th overall in the men’s 400-meter hurdles (51.73).
On Thursday, freshman Maria Bienvenu became the second Cajuns’ track athlete in as many days to qualify for the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships when she finished eighth overall in the women’s javelin at the NCAA East Preliminary on Thursday at the University of North Florida’s Hodges Stadium.
Bienvenu posted a personal-best throw of 167 feet, 10 inches on her first attempt to become the fourth Ragin’ Cajuns women’s field athlete in school history to qualify for the NCAA Championships.
Claire Meyers finished 21st overall in the women’s javelin for Louisiana with a throw of 156-7 while Serenity Rogers set a personal-best in the women’s 100-meter hurdles (13.38). Kiana Foster competed in both the women’s 100-meters (11.62) and 200-meters (24.56) for Louisiana with Ta’La Spates posting a time of 11.85 seconds in the 100-meters.
Action continues today with Rylan Theyard competing in the men’s high jump for Louisiana at noon. John Joseph will compete for the Ragin’ Cajuns in the third day of the four-day meet in the men’s triple jump at 2:15 p.m. CT before the men’s 4x100-meter relay team of Trejun Jones, Terroll Jolla, Jahmad Booth and Brock Appiah competes at 4:30 p.m.
The NCAA East Preliminary is one of two opening round competitions of the NCAA Track and Field Championships with the West Preliminary happening simultaneously in College Station, Texas.
The top 12 performers in each event and top six relay teams from each Preliminary meet will advance to the NCAA championships.