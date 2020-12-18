LAFAYETTE — Less than 48 hours from kickoff, the Sun Belt Conference Championship Game has been cancelled due to a COVID-19 issue.
The SBC announced shortly after 10 o'clock on Thursday night, that the matchup between No. 17 University of Louisiana (9-1, 7-1) and No. 9 Coastal Carolina (11-0, 8-0) had been canceled due to a positive test among the Chanticleers program.
"We are severely disappointed for our student-athletes and staff to not have the opportunity to play in what would have been a truly exciting championship game for the Sun Belt Conference," UL Director of Athletics Dr. Bryan Maggard said. "For our football program, fans, alumni, we look forward to learning of our bowl destination this weekend."
The cancellation stems not only from the one positive test, but from the contact tracing protocols, which wiped out an entire but undisclosed position group for Saturday's game.
"We are all obviously devastated with this development and hurt for the student-athletes from both institutions in that they will not have a chance to compete for a conference title," Coastal Caroline Director of Athletics Matt Hogue said. "However, the adherence to health and safety protocols for our student-athletes has been and remains the first priority. Those protocols and guidance from our medical team fully governs this decision."
With the cancellation occurring two days before the game kicked off, forced the SBC to simply cancel the game. That also meant that the conference was unable to have the teams that finished behind Coastal Carolina in the SBC East take their spot in the title game — the Pac-12 Conference made a similar move on Monday replacing Washington with Oregon in its championship game.
"We are very disappointed that the championship game cannot be played, but we are so proud of all of the players and staff members and their hard work during this truly challenging season," SBC Commissioner Keith Gill said. "We will honor both teams as 2020 Sun Belt Conference Co-Champions."
The now-cancelled matchup was a rematch of a game earlier this season — a 30-27 win by Coastal Carolina on October 14th. Both teams are currently ranked in the Top 20 of the College Football Playoffs Rankings with the Chanticleers ranked No. 12 and Ragin' Cajuns No. 19.
The winner of the game would have had a legitimate shot at ending the season as the highest-ranked Group of Five team, thus earning a spot in a New Year's Day bowl game — likely the Chic-fil-A Peach Bowl.
The winner would have needed No. 23 Tulsa upsetting undefeated No. 9 Cincinnati in the American Athletic Conference title game to make that happen.
The bowl destination for the Ragin' Cajuns will be determined no later than Sunday, when the final College Football Playoff rankings, and bowl matchups, are released.