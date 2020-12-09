Cajuns climb to 19th in latest College Football Playoff rankings

LAFAYETTE — The University of Louisiana football team continues to climb up the rankings.
The Ragin’ Cajuns rose from No. 25 to No. 19 in the latest College Football Playoff Rankings which were released on Tuesday night. Coastal Carolina, who UL plays in the Sun Belt Conference Championship on Dec. 19, is ranked No. 13. The only other teams from the Group of 5 conferences that are ranked is Cincinnati which sits at No. 8 and Tulsa who is ranked No. 24. Those two teams play each other in the American Athletic Conference Championship Game on Dec. 19.
The Ragin’ Cajuns also rose in both The Associated Press Top 25 and USA Today/Amway Coaches Polls. UL is ranked No. 17 in both polls and that is the highest ranking in the modern era in the AP Poll, and it is the highest ranking ever in the Coaches Poll.
Vallot Earns Burlsworth Honors
Ragin’ Cajuns junior center Shane Vallot has gone from a walk-on fighting for a roster spot to now a two-year starter for a nationally-ranked program.
The Burlsworth Foundation announced on Tuesday that Vallot was one of 67 student-athletes from Division I (FBS) nominated for the 2020 Burlsworth Trophy. The award is given to the most outstanding football player who began his career as a walk-on and has shown outstanding performance on the field.
Vallot joined the program as a walk-on in 2017 and saw limited action in 2018 before starting all 14 games during the 2019 season. Vallot helped pave the way for a Ragin’ Cajuns ground attack that broke multiple school records in the rushing game, while the offensive line was recognized on the Joe Moore Award Midseason Honor Roll.
Toney Earns Broyles Honor
Ragin’ Cajun defensive coordinator Patrick Toney has been nominated for the 2020 Broyles Award.
The Frank & Barbara Broyles Foundation announced on Tuesday that Toney is one of 56 nominees in the class which were selected from approximately 1,270 assistant coaches representing 127 Division I programs across the country.
The first-year defensive coordinator has guided the Ragin’ Cajuns to a No. 27 national ranking in scoring defense (21.8) and No. 2 in the nation in interceptions (15).
Ragas Gets Shrine Invite
Ragin’ Cajuns senior running back Trey Ragas has been invited to participate in the 2021 East-West Shrine Bowl. Although the game has been officially canceled due to COVID-19, participants are still receiving a formal invitation.
Ragas has 660 rushing yards on 117 carries with a team-high nine rushing touchdowns. His nine rushing scores rank 20th nationally and second in the Sun Belt Conference.
For his career, Ragas has 3,474 rushing yards which is the third-most in program history, and his 37 rushing touchdowns is the sixth most in Ragin’ Cajuns history.